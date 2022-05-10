SBI APPOINTS KATRINA ENGELMAN CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

"Katrina's expertise is a critical addition at this time," said SBI Chief Operating Officer Mike Hoffman. "Leveraging marketing is pivotal to meeting the high-growth vision we have for SBI. As SBI expands the breadth and experience of its team, Katrina will play a central role," he emphasized.

"I'm thrilled to join SBI during a time of transformative organizational growth. This is a great opportunity to apply my experience building corporate brands and kickstarting marketing programs to help elevate SBI's product and service development," Katrina explained.

Prior to joining SBI, Katrina was Chief Marketing Officer for a start-up market research firm and VP, Global Head of Brand for Gerson Lehrman Group. Earlier in her career, she led client teams at creative advertising agencies including BBH New York (Publicis) and RAPP (Omnicom). In addition to her marketing and brand building expertise, Katrina served as Gerson Lehrman Group's first Asian and Pacific Island+ network leader as part of their wider global DEI efforts in hiring, employee awareness and community outreach initiatives.

About SBI

SBI is a Go-to-Market Growth Advisory offering collaborative consulting, advisory services, and the world's most comprehensive set of go-to-market benchmark data. Our team of strategic implementers have owned and operated the marketing and sales functions at the world's most successful growth companies. Our approach is based on an intimate understanding of the buyer-seller journey. Working as an extension of our clients' teams, SBI applies relevant data and insights to deliver impactful strategies that generate significant ongoing top-line growth. Visit www.sbigrowth.com to learn more.

Contacts:

Maureen Landers

[email protected]

917.886.4901

Machie Madden

[email protected]

917.868.2358

SOURCE SBIGrowth