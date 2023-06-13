SBI APPOINTS LISA JOHNSTON TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Expands Board Expertise with Addition of Experienced Marketing Leader

DALLAS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SBI, a go-to-market growth advisory, today announced the addition of Lisa Johnston, Chief Marketing Officer of Auctane, to its board of directors, effective June 1, 2023. As a well-rounded marketing executive with diverse leadership experience in public, private equity, and PE-backed companies, Johnston is a very well-qualified board addition, bringing software, systems, and consulting expertise.

Lisa Johnston, Chief Marketing Officer of Auctane

Mike Hoffman, SBI's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Lisa is a highly experienced marketer, exceptional communicator, and strategic advisor who has excelled in the role of CMO within high-velocity and enterprise sales organizations. Her addition to the board will play a pivotal role in driving SBI's growth not only in 2023 but also in the years ahead. Lisa's profound understanding of the nuances involved in our current growth phase is crucial to advancing SBI's consulting services and our recently updated subscription advisory offering, SBI Pro."

As CMO of Auctane, the global leader in shipping and logistics technologies, Lisa's mission is to help fuel commerce through exceptional delivery. Prior to her role at Auctane, she served as Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Sustainability Officer at AVEVA, a publicly-listed company. While there she was responsible for driving growth through brand leadership, global customer and prospect engagement, and go-to-market innovation, as well as establishing the company's first ESG strategy. Lisa served as Managing Director of Marketing at Vista Consulting Group, leading marketing consulting for more than 50 Vista Equity Partners' portfolio companies. Previously, she was Vice President of Power Systems Global Marketing at IBM, responsible for marketing and strategic business transformation. Johnston has an engineering degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

As SBI builds on the momentum created for SBI Pro, the subscription offering, Lisa brings the skill to accelerate demand as well as expand access to marketing leaders across industries including SaaS and high-tech B2B businesses.

"Along with my industry peers, I have long admired SBI's unique offerings," commented Lisa. "SBI is well respected for its insight and strategy and as an industry leader in go-to-market advisory. I look forward to partnering with the Board and the SBI leadership team as the company continues to provide consumers with unrivaled consulting and subscription access to game-changing technology tools and personal advisor consulting. I am excited to support and build on all that SBI's accomplished."

About SBI

SBI is a Growth Advisory offering collaborative consulting, advisory services, and the world's most comprehensive set of go-to-market benchmark data. Our team of strategic implementers have owned and operated the marketing and sales functions at the world's most successful growth companies. Our approach is based on an intimate understanding of the buyer-seller journey. Working as an extension of our clients' teams, SBI applies relevant data and insights to deliver impactful strategies that generate significant ongoing top-line growth. Visit https://sbigrowth.com to learn more.

