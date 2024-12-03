SBI Consultants Expands Its Leadership Team with Two New Partners, Continuing to Focus on Delivering Pioneering Approaches to Complex Construction Projects

Michelle Grossman and Alexandre Lachaud join Founder and President Wajdi Atallah to usher the firm into a new stage of growth and innovation

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SBI Consultants, a trusted advisor to project leaders and stakeholders of complex construction projects around the globe, is proud to announce the elevation of Michelle Grossman and Alexandre Lachaud to partners in the firm. This structural change marks a significant milestone in the company's growth journey and demonstrates their ongoing commitment to business continuity and client success.

SBI Consultants is proud to announce the elevation of Michelle Grossman and Alexandre Lachaud to partners in the firm. Post this From left: Alexandre Lachaud, Michelle Grossman, Wajdi Atallah

At a time when resources are strained and costs are rising across industries, Grossman and Lachaud's leadership will strengthen the firm's ability to provide smarter, more efficient solutions while ensuring the company remains an industry disruptor, able to anticipate needs and maintain market efficiency.

Both Grossman and Lachaud bring exceptional engineering expertise, leadership acumen, and a client-first mindset to their new roles. Since joining the firm in 2019 and 2016, respectively, both partners have been instrumental in winning and executing complex projects, cultivating strong client relationships, and driving transformative results.

Michelle Grossman, Partner & Director of Leadership Solutions

A Vanderbilt University-educated, licensed Professional Engineer, Grossman draws upon her technical background in design engineering and site planning to lead projects with precision and foresight. Highly skilled in customer success strategies, she expertly brings key points into focus to help drive the results clients are looking for. In her new role spearheading Leadership Solutions for the firm, Grossman will oversee the arm of the business that guides clients through the feasibility, design, bid, construction, and closeout phases of a project.

Alexandre Lachaud, Partner & Director of Technical Solutions

For nearly a decade at SBI, Lachaud has consistently demonstrated his technical prowess and ability to conceptualize projects using the firm's vast database of over 1,000 projects. Having earned a Master's degree in Construction Engineering and Management from Columbia University and a Certificate in Development and Land Use from NYU, Lachaud is well versed in the technical and financial considerations of development. As the leader of Technical Solutions, Lachaud will focus on leveraging firm expertise and data-driven insights to help clients plan for the most efficient project execution, control project cost and scope and stay ahead of any potential pitfalls.

President Wajdi Atallah expressed his excitement around the expansion of the firm's leadership team, stating, "Michelle and Alex exemplify the values that drive our firm: strength, teamwork and integrity. I'm pleased to have two accomplished high performers join me at the helm of SBI, and their promotion ensures that we can preserve the high touch experience we are known for while streamlining communications for more effective relationships as we continue to grow."

With the addition of two new partners, clients will benefit from expanded access to firm leadership and expertise across Advisory, Technical, and Leadership domains. This structure will allow clients to tap into the full team's wealth of experience, drawing on access to insights from the firm's 50+ active projects – including several supertall and complex buildings across multiple regions - to receive the most current market performance metrics and innovative solutions. By maintaining a seamless principal-client interface, SBI Consultants remains uniquely positioned to protect its clients' interests and find an innovative, cost-effective solution for any complex project or challenge.

About SBI Consultants:

For more than 25 years, SBI has served as a trusted advisor to investors, non-profit organizations, public-private partnerships, and developers around the globe as they navigate the challenges inherent in complex construction projects.

We specialize in deconstructing complicated scenarios with precision, pragmatism and creative thinking, offering leadership, technical, and advisory solutions that empower our clients to assess and manage risk and forge a pathway to success.

At SBI, we find a way.

Media Contact:

Laura Alfisher

[email protected]

SOURCE SBI Consultants