SBI LAUNCHES SBI PRO

Always-On Go-To-Market Guidance Delivers Game Changing Combination of Technology Tools and Personal Advisor Consulting

DALLAS, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SBI, a go-to-market growth advisory, today unveiled SBI Pro, a proprietary subscription-based data, and insights platform. Building on Growth Accelerator, the new and improved SBI Pro equips Go-To-Market leaders with essential resources to outpace the competition even during market volatility and competing demands to scale back expenses and grow faster.

"We know that most companies can't do it on their own. In nearly two decades of helping companies grow, we have seen the need for clear, meaningful, unbiased external guidance. That's why we created SBI Pro. It delivers real people, real insights, and real access however and whenever you need it," explained Mike Hoffman, SBI's Chief Executive Officer. "Go-To-Market leaders are a special breed of people who thrive on data and access. SBI has always delivered that service in our consultancy practice, now with SBI Pro, they have additional touchpoints that provide deeper, real-time access to the insights that drive growth."

Developed in response to client needs, SBI Pro provides around-the-clock unmetered access to the SBI digital portal and a personal advisor who is a relevant subject matter expert, as needed. Additionally, SBI Pro offers:

Exclusive events for subscribers connecting them to peers as well as experts.

Revenue planning tools.

Talent assessment capabilities to inform talent cultivation strategies that will optimize growth and deliver on execution.

Access to SBI's exclusive library of expert curator tools and templates.

Quarterly original research.

Leverageable on its own or as a complementary platform to a consulting relationship, SBI Pro sets you up to outpace the competition and impacts long-term growth by identifying the strategy, setting the initiatives, and managing to those objectives and tactics to achieve success. More detail on the new platform can be found at unforgettable.sbigrowth.com.

"At SBI we know growth is complicated and we know how to simplify it. SBI Pro provides pragmatic approaches to growth that will drive KPI performance tailored to specific circumstances and provide support at every step of Go-To-Market initiatives, commercial strategy, commercial talent, new pricing strategy, marketing strategy and unexpected events like M&A or changes to business strategy. Whether you are looking to baseline your organization, invest in future leadership and verticalization opportunities, or identify growth opportunities, SBI Pro can help," Hoffman added.

About SBI

SBI is a Growth Advisory offering collaborative consulting, advisory services, and the world's most comprehensive set of go-to-market benchmark data. Our team of strategic implementers have owned and operated the marketing and sales functions at the world's most successful growth companies. Our approach is based on an intimate understanding of the buyer-seller journey. Working as an extension of our clients' teams, SBI applies relevant data and insights to deliver impactful strategies that generate significant ongoing top-line growth. Visit https://sbigrowth.com to learn more.

Contacts:

Machie Madden

[email protected]

917.868.2358

Maureen Landers

[email protected]

917.886.4901

SOURCE SBIGrowth