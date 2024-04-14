SBI SECURITIES Selects Broadridge's Post-trade Solution for its Equities Brokerage Services in the UK

NEW YORK and LONDON and TOKYO, April 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) today announced that SBI SECURITIES Co., Ltd. has selected Broadridge's post-trade solution to launch its equities brokerage services to clients in the UK, through its subsidiary SBI Shinsei International Limited. This is in addition to the existing relationship with Broadridge to process Japanese equities transactions in Hong Kong and Singapore. SBI Shinsei International Limited will also be leveraging Broadridge's Swift Service Bureau to automate Swift messaging workflows with its custodian.

"Broadridge has proven to be the partner of choice for us as we grow our business globally. Building on our existing relationship in Hong Kong and Singapore, Broadridge has demonstrated a deep understanding of our requirements for global expansion. This has allowed us to go to market in the UK quickly and with confidence, while leveraging the benefits of the existing ASP cloud environment," said Ichiro Takahashi, Head of Global Operations of SBI SECURITIES. "Using Broadridge's global standard for post-trade processing and Swift workflows allows us to provide attractive opportunities to SBI SECURITIES' clients as we expand around the world."

"We are very excited to further expand our relationship with SBI SECURITIES for the benefit of their clients in the UK," said Mike Sleightholme, president of Broadridge International. "Broadridge is committed to providing a leading suite of innovative and globally scalable solutions to our clients across the trade lifecycle, to help simplify and innovate trading. Our global footprint and track record allows clients such as SBI SECURITIES to streamline their operations across entities, gain cost efficiencies, and grow revenue by rapidly providing differentiated services to their clients."

About SBI SECURITIES

SBI SECURITIES Co., Ltd., is one of Japan's leading securities companies with ordinary income of over 60.9 billion yen (Fiscal Year March 2023), centered on the online securities business under the umbrella of SBI Holdings, head office located in Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo. SBI SECURITIES leads the securities industry in terms of the number of accounts, assets under deposit, and individual stock brokerage fees. In addition to providing brokerage services for domestic as well as foreign equities and bonds, investment trusts, futures, etc., SBI has also been crucial in the proliferation of digital securities enabling small-sized purchases and sales of digital securities issued by real estate and unlisted companies. Currently, it is enhancing its presence not only in the online securities industry, but also in the securities industry as a whole, strongly promoting the expansion of its wholesale business through strengthening of IPO and PO underwriting, corporate/financial institution business, and overseas institutional business.

For more information about SBI SECURITIES, please visit https://www.sbisec.co.jp

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $6 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com.

