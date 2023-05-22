SBI TAPS TALENT TO LEAD SBI PRO

Rick Karlton Joins Transformational Go-To-Market Advisory Team

DALLAS, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SBI, a go-to-market growth advisory, today announced the addition of Rick Karlton as Senior Vice President. In this role, he will spearhead SBI's newly unveiled SBI Pro, a proprietary subscription-based advisory offering backed with an extensive platform comprised of best practice research, playbooks, tools, data, and benchmarks. This offering is unparalleled in the industry and provides clients with ongoing support to tackle their most difficult growth challenges.

"Rick's extensive experience working with enterprise clients coupled with his time at Gartner makes him ideally suited to lead SBI Pro," commented Mike Hoffman, SBI's Chief Executive Officer. "Our clients thrive on data and access. Both of which Karlton has a track record of delivering. We are thrilled to have him join the team and look forward to working closely with him."

Throughout his career, Karlton has been responsible for revenue building and client value delivery within strategic and enterprise client bases, most recently at CB Insights. Previously, he led both the Sales and Customer Service client delivery teams at Gartner, and prior to Gartner, at CEB. While there, he led teams that co-developed, evangelized and advised on groundbreaking research efforts including The Challenger Sale, The Challenger Customer and The Effortless Experience.

"I was attracted to the pragmatic approach to driving client growth that I know SBI Pro can deliver. Furthermore, the opportunity to drive a new offering at an established organization was something I just couldn't pass up," commented Rick Karlton, SVP. "I am looking forward to joining the amazing group of experts, consultants, and researchers who have been delivering outsized client growth outcomes through data, insight, and critical tools."

About SBI

SBI is a Growth Advisory offering strategy consulting, advisory services, and the world's most comprehensive set of go-to-market benchmark data. Our team of strategic implementers have owned and operated the marketing and sales functions at the world's most successful growth companies. Our approach is based on an intimate understanding of the buyer-seller journey. Working as an extension of our client's teams, SBI applied relevant data and insights to deliver impactful strategies that generate significant ongoing top-line growth. Visit https://sbigrowth.com to learn more.

Contacts:

Machie Madden

[email protected]

917.868.2358

