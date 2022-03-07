SBI WELCOMES HOWARD REBA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

DALLAS, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SBI, a Go-to-Market Growth Advisory, today announced the addition of Howard Reba as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Howard will ensure the financial stewardship responsibilities of the company are fulfilled and will drive value as an advisor and partner to the business.

"Howard's experience in navigating the particular rigors of private equity ownership, experience with inorganic M&A, as well as scaling finance organizations in rapidly growing companies makes him a perfect fit as SBI transforms itself," said SBI Chief Operating Officer Mike Hoffman.

Howard brings to SBI more than 25 years of broad business and deep financial experiences spanning multiple industries and roles wherein he toggled from strategic thinking to tactical execution, always aligning all stakeholders to drive profitable and sustainable growth.

"My track record of serving large, small, public, privately-held, and private-equity backed businesses and my experience creating value and operational improvements at companies experiencing rapid change is a perfect fit with SBI and the clients they serve," Howard explained. "I'm excited to join the SBI team during an exciting time of accelerated growth," he added.

Most recently, Howard served as the Head of Portfolio Finance at CI Capital Partners. Previously, he was a Finance Operating Partner at Marlin Equity Partners. Prior to joining Marlin, Howard served as the CFO of three early-stage technology companies, most notably Tradeware Global Corp., a leading broker-neutral SaaS provider for electronic access to global equity markets. Earlier in his career, he held key financial management positions at CIT Group, IBM Business Consulting Services/PwC Consulting, Research Partners International, J.P. Morgan & Co., and Ernst & Young.

Howard earned his MBA from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University and a BS in Accounting from Binghamton University. He holds an active CPA license in the State of New York.

SBI is a Go-to-Market Growth Advisory offering collaborative consulting, benchmarks and data, and advisory services. Our team of strategic implementers have owned and operated the marketing and sales functions at the world’s most successful growth companies. Our approach is based on an intimate understanding of the buyer-seller journey. Working as an extension of our clients’ teams, SBI applies relevant data and insights to deliver impactful strategies that generate significant ongoing top-line growth. Visit www.sbigrowth.com to learn more.

