SBI's Yoshitaka Kitao Confirmed as a Speaker at the Japan Blockchain Conference in Tokyo on June 26th and 27th

The conference has just announced the addition of a famed guest speaker, Mr. Yoshitaka Kitao, Representative Director and CEO of SBI Holdings, Japan's leading financial services group and blockchain supporter.

The Japan Blockchain Conference will bring both international and Japanese companies and blockchain entrepreneurs together under one roof. The conference aims to expand blockchain application by facilitating information exchange and networking from the world's leaders.

About Mr. Yoshitaka Kitao

Mr. Yoshitaka Kitao was born in Hyogo Prefecture in 1951. After graduating from the Department of Economics, Keio University in 1974, Mr. Kitao entered Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. He then graduated from the Department of Economics, University of Cambridge in 1978. He assumed the post of Executive Managing Director at Wasserstein Perella & Co in 1989 and Corporate Information Executive Director in 1991. Later, he assumed the post of Corporate Director of all three divisions at Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. Invited by Mr. Masayoshi Son, Mr. Kitao entered SoftBank Group Corporation in 1995 and assumed the post of Executive Managing Director. Mr. Kitao is currently the Representative Director and CEO of SBI Holdings, Inc., an integrated company that develops a wide range of businesses, such as securities, banks, and insurance in the finance industry, investments in the growth of new industries, as well as bio-related businesses, such as developing medicines. Mr. Kitao is also a director at SBI Children's Hope Foundation and the president of SBI Graduate School. Mr. Kitao has published a number of books, including "What We Work For", "Advice on Moral Training" (Chichi Publishing Company), "Masahiro Yasuoka - PRACTICAL" (PRESIDENT Inc.), "Practical FinTech - Lessons from Successful Companies", and "Practical FinTech" (Nikkei Publishing Inc.).

About SBI Group

SBI Group has formed a joint venture, SBI Ripple Asia, under its SBI Holdings, Inc. and a US FinTech venture - Ripple to provide a next-generation payment platform powered by DLT (Distributed Ledger Technology) to financial institutions and remittance transfer providers in Asia. Recently, SBI Virtual Currencies Co., Ltd., a group company of SBI, has launched "SBI Virtual Currencies", a virtual currency exchange, raising expectations on development of the blockchain and crypto-currency industry of Japan.

The Japan Blockchain Conference Outline

Organizer: Global Blockchain Council, General Incorporated Association Date: June 26 (Tuesday) to June 27 (Wednesday) from 9:00 to 18:00 Venue: Tokyo International Forum Hall E (1) and (2) How to Participate: Apply for and buy a ticket on this website. Same-day tickets are also available.

Confirmed Guest Speakers:

Yoshitaka Kitao (SBI Holdings) "Special Lecture" Keith Teare (TechCrunch ShareHolder) Sam Lee (Ethereum South China Co-Founder) David A Cohen (IOTA Foundation / Founding member's central ﬁgure) Tony Lane Cassely (CoinTelegraph Co-Founder) Sally Eaves (Blockchain expert) Dorian Johannink (The Sylo Protocol) Ben Jordan (The Sylo Protocol) Aaron McDonald (Centrality CEO) J.D. Salbego (Legion Ventures / Founder, CEO Startup Grind ( Hollywood ) / Co-Director) Stephen Chase (CoinTelegraph/Board Member) Rizmy Shariff (Former NASDAQ Dubai JHR Investments / CEO) Yuri G. Rabinovixh (SynergyChain Founder) Jared Polites (Parter at Blockteam Ventures / Marketing Expert / PATRON Advisor)

About The Global Blockchain Council, General Incorporated Association

With blockchain technology (including technology associated with and derived from blockchain) and business activity (including virtual currency) rapidly developing, the Global Blockchain Council promotes international collaboration of players associated with development and deployment of the technology and relevant business. Under its organic association, the Global Blockchain Council contributes to developing and growing sound business environment and to proper user protection.

Executive members:

President Toshiyuki Hanada



Director Hiroshi Yasuda

President, Tokyo Denki University

Professor Emeritus, the University of Tokyo



Director Ikko Nakatsuka

Former Member of the House of Representatives

Former Minister of State for Financial Services

Managing Director and Executive Officer of SBI Holdings, Inc.



Director Yorihisa Matsuno

Former Member of the House of Representative,

Former Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary



Director Toshikazu Masuyama

Visiting Professor, the University of Asahikawa

Former Director of Hokkaido Bureau, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry



Director Yorihisa Matsuno

Former Member of the House of Representative,

Former Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary



Director Hiroshi Yasuda

President, Tokyo Denki University

Professor Emeritus, the University of Tokyo



Advisor Yoshitaka Kitao

Representative Director and CEO of SBI Holdings, Inc.



Auditor Yoshitaka Tanaka

Note to Editors:

PATRON is the golden partner of the Japan Blockchain Conference and EXTRAVAGANZA INTERNATIONAL, INC. is managing PATRON.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sbis-yoshitaka-kitao-confirmed-as-a-speaker-at-the-japan-blockchain-conference-in-tokyo-on-june-26th-and-27th-300663874.html

SOURCE EXTRAVAGANZA INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Related Links

https://japan-blockchain-c.com

