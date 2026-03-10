SBM Life Science and Harpe Bioherbicide Solutions Partner to Bring Next-Generation Natural Weed Control to the Home & Garden Consumers

CARY, N.C., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SBM Life Science ("SBM"), a global leader in home and garden care, and Harpe Bioherbicide Solutions, Inc. ("Harpe"), a pioneer in natural biological herbicides, today announced a strategic development agreement to co-develop and commercialize a new generation of natural weed control solutions. This collaboration is designed to meet the evolving needs of modern homeowners and gardeners who demand efficacious, nature-based alternatives.

The partnership focuses on the development of several natural bioherbicide product candidates, including minimum-risk pesticides exempt from EPA registration requirements. By leveraging these regulatory pathways, Harpe and SBM intend to accelerate the lengthy timelines typically associated with synthetic chemistries, bringing high-performance, natural solutions to the United States market more rapidly. These upcoming products will provide consumers with fast-acting, efficacious alternatives for general weed burndown and moss control,

"At SBM Life Science, our mission is to ease the consumer's daily life by offering innovative and responsible solutions that reconnect people with nature," said Britt Baker, Head of R&D SBM Life Science US "Our collaboration with Harpe allows us to redefine the natural herbicide category by delivering the breakthrough performance our consumers expect through our flagship brands, including BioAdvanced®. We are excited to combine our market leadership with Harpe's unique technology to provide results-driven, sustainable options for the home and garden."

Harpe's breakthrough technology is powered by natural plant extracts that provide homeowners with fast-acting, broad-spectrum, total weed control. These nature-based compounds work in a brand-new way to effectively eliminate even the most stubborn weeds, offering families a powerful, sustainable solution that meets the highest standards of performance and environmental care.

"Harpe was founded to develop novel, natural bioherbicide solutions that address increasing weed challenges while advancing sustainable practices worldwide," said Daniel Pepitone, COO of Harpe Bioherbicide Solutions. "Partnering with a powerhouse like SBM Life Science enables us to accelerate the reach of our technology. Together, we are bridging the gap between natural ingredients and professional-grade efficacy, ensuring that homeowners and gardeners have access to the best science-based solutions available."

Both companies are dedicated to advancing research and development to launch innovative solutions powered by Harpe's proprietary plant-extract technology. This joint effort reflects a shared vision of delivering breakthrough performance through alternative formulas that prioritize environmental responsibility without compromising on results.

ABOUT SBM LIFE SCIENCE

SBM Life Science responds to everyone's need to reconnect with nature by putting plants at the heart of our lives.

SBM Life Science is the Home & Garden subsidiary of SBM Company, a French group of nearly 1,000 employees in 31 countries worldwide. SBM was created 30 years ago, is 100% independent and family-owned, and is present in a unique way in Europe and North America on the amateur and professional market.

SBM offers its customers and consumers innovative and responsible solutions and services for their plants, gardens and living spaces. The company boasts a full range of products for the protection, care and nutrition of plants, seeds, soil, and lawn seeds, as well as pest and mosquito control solutions.

SBM Life Science has deployed several flagship brands in Europe: Protect Home®, Protect Garden®, Solabiol® and Biogents. Other successful local brands complete the offer in each European country, such as NutriOne®, Phostrogen® and Stroller®.

In North America, SBM Life Science is a key innovator in the lawn and garden consumer market. Its portfolio features BioAdvanced®, a flagship brand found at major retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's, Walmart, and Amazon, as well as Natria®, a premier US brand for natural garden and pest solutions.

For more information, visit our website https://sbm-company.com/.

ABOUT HARPE BIOHERBICIDE SOLUTIONS, INC.

Harpe Bioherbicide Solutions is an agricultural technology company based in Research Triangle Park, N.C., focused on providing natural and sustainable herbicide solutions. Harpe's portfolio of products features new sites and modes of action that offer wide-spectrum control of broadleaf and grass weeds. By utilizing compounds found in plant extracts, Harpe is pioneering new ways for organic, regenerative, and conventional growers and consumers to manage weeds while reducing reliance on synthetic chemistry. For more information, visit www.harpebio.com.

