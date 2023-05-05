SBNY Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Signature Bank Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Signature Bank ("Signature Bank" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBNY, SBNYP).

Class Period: April 23, 2020 – March 12, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 15, 2023

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Signature Bank lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/Signature-Bank/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at [email protected] to learn more about your rights.

On March 12, 2023, the New York Department of Financial Services ("DFS") announced that it had taken possession of Signature Bank to protect depositors pursuant to Section 606 of New York Banking Law. Trading in the Company's shares was halted and remains halted, thereby injuring investors

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Signature Bank did not have the strong fundamentals that it represented itself as having in the days immediately prior to its takeover, or otherwise took action that left it susceptible to a takeover by the DFS; (2) as a result, it became a target for regulatory action by the DFS, and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

