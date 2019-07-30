SBP Completes First Ever Training for State Disaster Recovery Leaders

NEW ORLEANS, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SBP hosted its inaugural Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery Leader Practitioner Course for 12 state and local disaster recovery leaders from Arkansas, Florida and South Carolina, representing more than $3 billion in state recovery funds.

"When human lives and billions of dollars are on the line, you don't have the luxury of learning lessons the hard way," said SBP Senior Government Advisor JR Sanderson. "We need to get these folks together in one room and show them where the pain points are in the process, and how they can navigate them successfully – so that at the end of the day, we're helping families rebuild as efficiently as possible."

SBP developed the Leader Practitioner Course with funding from Walmart Foundation to eliminate existing knowledge gaps in state and local recovery programs and to provide decision makers with a framework of values, best practices and executable strategies to ensure disaster-impacted families experience a prompt and predictable recovery. The course covered topics ranging from subrecipient strategies to financial auditing and compliance and mitigation.

"The training was phenomenal, and I would say one of the best I have attended," said Federal Housing Programs Manager Lori Brockway with the Arkansas Development Finance Authority.

SBP will continue offering the three-day training to state and local disaster recovery leaders and operators.

For more information about this training and others like it, please email training@sbpusa.org

About SBP

SBP's mission is to shrink time between disaster and recovery. Since its founding in 2006 in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana following the devastation wrought by Hurricane Katrina, SBP has rebuilt homes for more than 1,888 families in 10 communities across the United States and Puerto Rico.

SBP shrinks time between disaster and recovery through five interventions: Rebuilding efficiently; Sharing our model with other organizations; Preparing home and business owners through resilience training; Advising municipal and state officials; and Advocating for policy changes and improvements to the disaster recovery industry. To achieve our mission, SBP takes a holistic approach to disasters—increasing resilience before, and streamlining recovery after.

To learn more, visit SBPUSA.org

