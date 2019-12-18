SBP Founders' Book "Getting Home" Released in Audio, Print and E-versions

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting Home is the inspiring story of a defense lawyer and a school teacher who left their careers to rebuild homes for desperate survivors of Hurricane Katrina but wound up reconstructing the entire process for rebuilding after disasters. Authors Liz McCartney and Zack Rosenburg describe how SBP, the New Orleans's-based disaster resilience and recovery nonprofit they founded in 2006, partnered with Toyota to apply the lean principles of the Toyota Production System to rebuild homes and lives following natural disasters throughout the U.S, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas.

Through SBP's partnership with Toyota, Zack and Liz led their team to reduce the average time to rebuild a house from 121 to 61 days; a 50% time reduction. The model used to achieve these results has become SBP's standard construction model, applied to all of the organization's work nationwide. To date, SBP has rebuilt more than 1950 homes and has grown to include more than 17,000 volunteers annually, 240 AmeriCorps members and 90 staff.

About Getting Home:

First book about how lean tools were applied to speed up disaster recovery.

A motivational story of American's readiness to help strangers.

The inspiring story of a defense lawyer and a teacher who left their careers to rebuild homes for desperate survivors but wound up reconstructing the entire process for rebuilding after disasters.

Offers a proven rebuilding model based on SBP's experiences in how to make recovering from disasters faster, predictable, and with much less emotional and financial distress for victims.

A practical story of how citizens and governments can increase preparedness for disasters.

Title: Getting Home https://www.lean.org/Bookstore/ProductDetails.cfm?SelectedProductId=423

Authors: Liz McCartney and Zack Rosenburg – SBP co-founders

Publisher: Lean Enterprise Institute, Inc.

ISBN-13: 978-1-934109-56-4

ISBN-10: 978-1934109564

Number of Pages: 168

About SBP:

Since its founding in 2006 in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana following the devastation wrought by Hurricane Katrina, SBP has rebuilt homes for more than 1,950 families in 14 communities across the United States, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas.

SBP meets its mission to shrink time between disaster and recovery through five interventions by: Rebuilding efficiently; Sharing our model with other organizations; Preparing home and business owners through resilience training; Advising municipal and state officials; and Advocating for policy changes and improvements to the disaster recovery industry. To achieve our mission, SBP takes a holistic approach to disasters—increasing resilience before and streamlining recovery after.

To learn more, visit SBPUSA.org and like/follow on Facebook & Twitter @SBPUSA



SOURCE SBP