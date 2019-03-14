SBP Launches New Educational Flood Awareness Initiative in At-Risk Communities

NEW ORLEANS, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Disaster resilience and recovery nonprofit SBP is launching a new initiative in four at-risk communities to educate businesses and employees about the risks of flooding and provide actionable steps to ensure they are adequately protected against future flood hazards. SBP's online training aims to dispel common misconceptions about flooding and homeowner's insurance coverage, placing heightened emphasis on the value of flood insurance.

"Flood insurance is the number one predictor in the length of time it will take a family to recover after disaster," said SBP Co-founder and CEO Zack Rosenburg. "If we can increase flood insurance take-up rates in at-risk communities, that means less dependence on federal assistance and nonprofit rebuilding. It means people suffer less and get home sooner – a benefit for employers."

This free, short, interactive training is accessible online at SBPfloodprep.org and can easily be integrated into an organizations' existing learning management system. The training is a tool for businesses to increase employee resilience, as a better prepared workforce has the ability return to work sooner with fewer distractions when their needs are taken care of.

"There's a tangible cost-savings for businesses who invest in preparing employees for disasters," said SBP Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer Reese May. "Flooding is the most common natural disaster, and it can happen practically anywhere. That's why this training is so important."

The online training will complement SBP's resilience and preparedness trainings – enabling the nonprofit to reach many more at-risk homeowners. SBP launched this digital initiative 60 days ahead of the 2019 Hurricane Season so that homeowners have enough time to purchase flood insurance, as it takes 30 days for a flood insurance policy to take effect.

Organizations interested in implementing this training should contact training@sbpusa.org.

About SBP

SBP's mission is to shrink time between disaster and recovery. Since its founding in 2006 in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana following the devastation wrought by Hurricane Katrina, SBP has rebuilt homes for more than 1,680 families in 10 communities across the United States and Puerto Rico.

Through its resilience training, SBP works to share lessons learned, prevent common barriers to recovery and help communities utilize SBP's standardized, repeatable and proven-effective model.

To learn more, visit www.SBPUSA.org and like/follow on Facebook & Twitter @SBPUSA

SOURCE SBP

Related Links

http://sbpusa.org

