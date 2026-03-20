SBS CyberSecurity Launches AI Peer Group to Help Financial Institutions Manage AI Risk

MADISON, S.D., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As financial institutions accelerate AI adoption across operations and risk management, many are finding that innovation is moving faster than governance, security controls, and regulatory clarity. To help close that gap, SBS CyberSecurity has launched the SBS AI Peer Group. This practitioner-led community is designed specifically for banks and other regulated institutions, helping them collaborate with peers and advance responsible, practical AI adoption.

The SBS AI Peer Group brings banking professionals together in a structured environment focused on real-world use cases rather than theoretical models or generalized industry guidance. Monthly meetings center on shared challenges, including AI threat trends, model governance risks, regulatory developments, vendor oversight, and practical prompting techniques. Participants bring their own experiences and lessons learned, shaping discussions around how AI is being used inside regulated institutions.

"Financial institutions are under pressure to move forward with AI, but many are doing so without clear benchmarks or shared standards," said Chad Knutson, CEO of SBS. "We launched the AI Peer Group to give them a practical, peer-driven way to compare approaches, learn from each other, and move forward with greater confidence in how they govern and manage AI risk."

Each month also includes an AI Use Case Lab, a hands-on working session that allows banks to explore AI capabilities within a regulated environment. The group walks through real implementations, participates in short prompt challenges, and collaborates on secure prompt variants, including practical applications of tools such as Microsoft Copilot. The sessions are designed to encourage experimentation while maintaining strong guardrails around data protection, governance, and risk oversight, producing practical outputs banks can adapt internally.

Members also receive quarterly insights through an AI Benchmark Report and an AI Maturity Scorecard, which share trends and show progress across AI adoption, governance, and security. Beyond these insights, the peer group fosters long-term relationships, giving participants a trusted network to turn to as new regulations and AI risks emerge.

Registration for the SBS AI Peer Group is now open. Banking professionals interested in collaborating with peers and strengthening their approach to secure AI adoption can sign up via the form available at https://sbscyber.com/aipeergroup. Registered participants will be added to a dedicated Microsoft Teams group to connect and collaborate.

About SBS CyberSecurity: SBS CyberSecurity is focused on empowering your cybersecurity decisions. We provide robust risk management programs, IT audit services, and cybersecurity testing solutions, enabling you to protect your organization. For more information, visit sbscyber.com.

SOURCE SBS CyberSecurity