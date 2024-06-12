SBS Entertainment, La Musica and Mega 96.3FM's Summer Spotlight Series is back for its second year featuring live music performances by upcoming Latin artists, Reyna Tropical, Leonard Aguilar and Camila Fernandez at the GRAMMY Museum®.

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SBS Entertainment (SBSE), La Musica and Mega 96.3FM KXOL Los Angeles announced the second year of its Summer Spotlight Series featuring upcoming Latin artists Reyna Tropical (July 25), Leonardo Aguilar (August 29) and Camila Fernandez (September 26) in an intimate, immersive live sound and Q&A experience at the GRAMMY Museum® in Downtown Los Angeles at LA Live. The Summer Spotlight Series is a popular Latin music discovery platform designed to raise awareness and create excitement for the superstars of tomorrow, today.

Summer Spotlight Series la musica logo

"We couldn't be more excited to continue to build on our longstanding legacy of being a launching pad for Latin music artists," said Alessandra Alarcón, president, SBS Entertainment. "The Summer Spotlight Series has been a tremendous success and we are thrilled to celebrate its second year with a variety of Tropical and Mexican music formats."

Reyna Tropical will kick-off the series on July 25 by leading us through the diverse landscape and contagious beats of the tropical music dispora. Leonardo Aguilar, who is the grandson of Mexican music icons Don Antonio Aguilar and Doña Flor Silvestre and son of Pepe Aguilar, will continue the family legacy with his remarkable voice and unique charisma and talent on August 29. The series will conclude on September 25 with Camila Fernandez, affectionately known as "'La Fernández', who has been emerging on the scene as the new voice of Mexican music. Her unique fusion of traditional and contemporary sounds as well as mariachi and ranchero music will delight music fans throughout her performance. Following each performance, fans will be able to spend quality time with each artist through a Q&A experience.

The Summer Spotlight Series is a listen-to-win event on Mega 96.3FM or you can register to win at https://mega963fm.lamusica.com/eventos/summer-spotlight-series-con-reyna-tropical

About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS) owns and operates radio stations located in major markets US Hispanics from Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco, Orlando, and Tampa, airing the format genres Tropical, Regional Mexican, Adult Contemporary in Spanish, Top 40 and Urban. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform of more than 290 stations, affiliates that reach 95% of the US Hispanic audience. SBS also has affiliates throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, produces concerts and live events, and owns a stable of digital properties, including LaMusica, a mobile app that provides Latino-focused audio and video content and HitzMaker, a digital performance destination for new artists and music fans. For more information, visit our website (www.spanishbroadcasting.com)

Media Contact:

Brad Edwards

The Plunkett Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.