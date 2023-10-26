SBS ENTERTAINMENT, LAMUSICA AND MEGA 96.3 FM ANNOUNCE THE RETURN OF CALIBASH AND UNVEIL ITS MEXICAN LIVE MUSIC CONCERT BRAND: CALIBASH MX

Tickets for both events go on sale Friday, October 27, 2023 starting at 7AM at axs.com

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SBS Entertainment, LaMusica and Mega 96.3FM announced the return of CALIBASH and the unveiling of its Mexican live concert brand, CALIBASH MX. The events will take place back-to-back on January 12 and January 13 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

CALIBASH, the crown jewel of live Latin music will will kick off the weekend on Friday, January 12th with an unbelievable line-up of Megastars such as Feid, Yandel, Farruko, Prince Royce, Young Miko, Maria Becerra and Darell among many other artists and celebrity guest appearances.

CALIBASH MX, Calibash's first ever Mexican live music concert brand will premiere on Saturday, January 13 featuring the biggest names in Corrido-style Mexican music such as Grupo Frontera, Edgardo Nuñez, Yng Lvcas, Yahritza y Su Esencia and Conexión Divina.

"Mexican music has taken global music charts by storm and our generation is breathing new life into some of the formats' biggest sub-genres," Alessandra Alarcón, stated. "The "corrido-boom," as we like to call it, inspired us to grow the CALIBASH franchise with CALIBASH MX, a live concert series that will showcase some of the hottest artists who are adding a unique and special twist to the different kinds of Mexican music."

Tickets for these highly anticipated shows will go on-sale Friday, October 27th at 7:00 a.m. PST.

"CALIBASH is the iconic live concert event of the year for Latin music fans," stated Alessandra Alarcón, President of SBS Entertainment. "We couldn't be more excited to give our audience the best of both worlds in January with the return of CALIBASH and the inaugural CALIBASH MX concert. These line-ups are truly one of a kind and reflect the totality of where Latin music stands today."

Tickets are available on Friday, October 27, 2023 starting at 7AM (PST)

Calibash & Calibash MX | Crypto.com Arena (cryptoarena.com)

Please visit the LaMusica app or tune-in to KXOL-FM Mega 96.3 for more updates, information at surprises in the lead-up to CALIBASH 2024.

ABOUT SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS) owns and operates radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco, Orlando, and Tampa, airing the Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Urbano format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform of over 290 affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns Mega TV, a network television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, produces a nationwide roster of live concerts and events, and owns a stable of digital properties, including LaMusica, a mobile app providing Latino-focused audio and video streaming content and HitzMaker, a performance showcase for trendsetting new artists and music aficionados. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

