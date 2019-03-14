SBS, LLC Introducing New Battery Technology at Promat 2019

Copper Stretch Metal (CSM) motive power batteries offer longer runtime under extreme conditions. The higher energy content of CSM technology and reduced internal resistance contribute to increased operating time of material handling trucks. Just as importantly, the excellent energy efficiency ensures lower operating costs.

Material handling professionals require technology, design and operational advantages from their batteries. The SUNLIGHT LiON FORCE features one of the most innovative Lithium Ion solutions for Motive Power applications in the world based on unparalleled connectivity and serviceability. Moreover, with seventeen layers of safety, it is among the safest and most efficient Lithium-Ion battery solutions in the market place.

According to Mike Hagen, President, Motive Power Division, "We are very excited to be a part of the Promat show. Attendees will find innovative new power solutions and this is a golden opportunity to meet with Storage Battery Systems' motive power experts."

Maria Kapoula and Pelagia Alexandridou from the Lithium Product Development team of Systems Sunlight S.A. commented, "Systems Sunlight S.A. is very enthusiastic to present the SUNLIGHT LiON FORCE for the first time at the Promat Show in Chicago. This revolutionary innovation for Motive Power applications changes the way the Forklift Providers and the End Users utilize the possibilities the Lithium Ion technology offers."

SBS will also showcase popular products such as its line of Powered Mobile Carts, which enable work to be done where the action is. Attendees interested in detecting power issues early have the opportunity to check out the state-of-the-art battery test equipment.

SBS is excited to offer booth visitors a drawing for the chance to win prizes including a complimentary battery training session at Battery Academy.

About SBS, LLC: Established in 1915, Storage Battery Systems, LLC provides DC Power Solutions™ for stationary and motive power applications. From flooded battery cells, to sealed VRLA strings, from Ni-Cd jars to Lithium-Ion rechargeable battery packs, SBS is dedicated to superior performance and customer service. We offer a wide variety of products and services that enhance and maximize the performance for your application.

