SBS Test & Monitoring Equipment Launches New Handheld Digital Hydrometer

The SBS-2510 is designed for professionals that need to measure specific gravity. It enables them to trend data so they can monitor the state of charge of their standby battery system and assess compliance with IEEE and NERC standards.

According to Matt Zeilhofer, Testing Equipment Business Unit Director, "Today's stationary power professionals require technology that is accurate, easy to use and assists in their efforts to maintain a safe work environment. The SBS-2510 helps them accomplish all of that. Our new hydrometer provides the necessary data sets that allows a battery string to be considered NERC compliant. Customers will get laboratory accuracy with a field use device."

Users can easily make adjustments and get accurate results by pressing one button. Other hydrometers require a user to press and hold a button to draw electrolyte into the hydrometer for testing. This unit allows the user to press a button without having to hold the button down, an important feature when testing repetitively.

A built-in motor and automatic sampling pump draw electrolyte into the hydrometer. The SBS-2510 then quickly reads the sample that is collected. It connects via USB port to a printer or Bluetooth directly to the SBS-6500 Digital Battery Impedance Tester for convenient data management.

The SBS-2510 measures density and specific gravity (SG), as well as %alcohol, °Brix, API, Baumé, Plato, or user-defined units.

For additional details on the SBS-2510 Handheld Digital Hydrometer, please go to www.sbsbattery.com/sbs-2510-digital-battery-hydrometer.html or call 1-800-554-2243.

About SBS, LLC: Established in 1915, Storage Battery Systems, LLC provides DC Power Solutions™ for stationary and motive power applications. As a world-class provider of stored power systems, we deliver reliability. Our Test & Monitoring Equipment Division provides high-quality products, expert knowledge and an unmatched experience backed by generations of industry leadership.

Media Contact: Michael Quill, (262) 909-5609

SOURCE Storage Battery Systems, LLC

