SBSB Eastham Partners Earn Repeat Texas Rising Stars Honors

HOUSTON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schouest, Bamdas, Soshea, BenMaier & Eastham PLLC (SBSB Eastham) is pleased to announce that two firm partners have been named to the 2023 list of Texas Rising Stars, an exclusive listing of the state's top lawyers under age 40.

Craig Stocker and Carra Miller were chosen through Super Lawyers' rigorous selection process, placing them among the 2.5% of Texas lawyers honored each year.

Mr. Stocker, who is marking his seventh year as a Texas Rising Stars honoree, is a partner in SBSB Eastham's Houston office. Recognized for his work in Civil Litigation: Defense, he focuses his practice on defending against liability claims arising from the Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation Act, Defense Base Act, Jones Act, Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act and general maritime law. He also handles first- and third-party auto liability claims.

Ms. Miller, who leads SBSB Eastham's Corpus Christi office, is recognized for her Transportation/Maritime work. As a seasoned maritime litigation lawyer, she represents clients in all areas, including commercial disputes, vessel collisions, surges and personal injury and death cases. This is Ms. Miller's second year on the list of Texas Rising Stars. Her other honors include being named Outstanding Young Lawyer of the Year and Top Attorney in Civil Litigation by the Corpus Christi Bar Association.

"Craig and Carra have had an incredible impact on our firm and our clients," said SBSB founder John Schouest. "Their talent, hard work and dedication are apparent in everything they do, so it's nice to see that their peers and colleagues recognize that as well."

The annual Texas Rising Stars guide is compiled through peer nominations and attorney-led research conducted by Super Lawyers, a division of Thomson Reuters. The complete listing of this year's honorees will appear in the Texas Rising Stars edition of Super Lawyers Magazine and at https://www.superlawyers.com/.

SBSB Eastham is a group of experienced attorneys who have come together to form a law firm focused on client needs. The firm's goal is to be the go-to resource at every stage of the legal process, bringing deeper experience, deeper commitment and deeper insights to help solve the most complex issues. In consultation or in the courtroom, the firm will aggressively pursue a client's best interests. For more information about the firm and its team of attorneys, visit www.sbsb-eastham.com.

