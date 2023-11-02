SBSB Eastham Receives Top-Tier National Ranking by Best Law Firms

Schouest, Bamdas, Soshea, BenMaier & Eastham

02 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

Firm recognized nationally for admiralty and maritime law practice

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schouest, Bamdas, Soshea, BenMaier & Eastham PLLC (SBSB Eastham) has been named to the 2024 edition of Best Law Firms by The Best Lawyers in America, one of the most revered rankings of exceptional law firms in the country.

The firm earned the highest national ranking possible -- Tier 1 -- for admiralty and maritime law. It was also recognized for its admiralty and maritime law practice in the Houston, Chicago and New Orleans metropolitan areas.

"We are so honored to receive this firm recognition," said SBSB partner John L. Schouest. "Our goal each and every day is to help our clients navigate their legal matters. To be recognized for the care and dedication we put into that work is really something special."

The Best Lawyers legal directory reviews candidates through a rigorous selection process that includes client ratings and feedback as well as peer reviews from other top legal professionals and firm submissions.

For the firm to be considered for Best Law Firms, it must have at least one attorney listed in The Best Lawyers in America guide. This year, the firm had five partners recognized, including Mr. Schouest, Kelly Haas and Robert Klawetter for transportation/maritime law, Susan Noe Wilson for personal injury defense and David Merkley for civil litigation.

Firm attorneys have also been recognized recently by Texas Super Lawyers and Lawdragon's 500 Leading Litigators in America for 2024.

To view the complete list of Best Law Firms for 2024, visit https://www.bestlawfirms.com/

SBSB Eastham is a group of experienced attorneys who have come together to form a law firm focused on client needs. The firm's goal is to be the go-to resource at every stage of the legal process, bringing deeper experience, deeper commitment and deeper insights to help solve the most complex issues. In consultation or in the courtroom, the firm will aggressively pursue a client's best interests. For more information about the firm and its team of attorneys, visit www.sbsb-eastham.com.      

Media Contact:      
April Arias     
[email protected]      
800-559-4534        

SOURCE Schouest, Bamdas, Soshea, BenMaier & Eastham

