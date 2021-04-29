SBSB Law Bolsters Maritime Practice with Attorney Elton Foster

NEW ORLEANS, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schouest, Bamdas, Soshea & BenMaier PLLC, or SBSB Law, continues to strengthen its bench of maritime law experts as the firm welcomes veteran maritime lawyer Elton Foster to its New Orleans office. With more than 30 years of legal experience, Mr. Foster joins as partner where he will focus his practice on cases involving Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation Act, Defense Base Act, Jones Act, and general Maritime Law matters.

"Mr. Foster is a wonderful addition to our maritime team and a great example of why clients continue to turn to us for counsel," said SBSB Law firm founder John Schouest. "In addition to delivering successful and favorable results for clients throughout the country, Mr. Foster maintains a solid understanding of the laws and complexities that often come with maritime and offshore incidents. We feel fortunate to have such a highly regarded attorney at our firm."

Prior to joining SBSB Law, Mr. Foster served as Senior Maritime Counsel for Travelers Insurance Groups Holdings, Inc. for more than 10 years. He also served as General Counsel for a California-based company providing services to clients in the domestic and DBA workers compensation arenas.

"Though I have worked in a variety of complex business and regulatory environments, I consider this an incredible milestone and opportunity in my legal career," said Mr. Foster. "SBSB Law has built a stellar reputation for being a premiere law firm in Maritime, Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation Act, and Defense Base Act law, and I am eager to contribute to the firm's success and continued growth."

Mr. Foster received his undergraduate degree in Landscape Architecture from Louisiana State University and his J.D. from Tulane University Law School. During his time at Tulane, he held the position of editor-in-chief of the Tulane Maritime Law Journal.

Mr. Foster is licensed in Louisiana and has been admitted to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, and the U.S. District Courts for the Eastern, Middle and Western Districts of Louisiana.

He also comes from a long line of sea captains and attributes his appreciation for and gravitation to maritime-related matters to his early exposure to waterway commerce.

Schouest, Bamdas, Soshea & BenMaier PLLC or SBSB Law is a group of experienced attorneys who have come together to form a law firm focused on client needs. The firm's goal is to be the go-to resource at every stage of the legal process, bringing deeper experience, deeper commitment, and deeper insights to help solve the most complex issues. In consultation or in the courtroom, the firm will aggressively pursue a client's best interests. SBSB Law attorneys are just great people who also happen to be great lawyers. For more information about the firm and its team of attorneys, visit www.sbsblaw.com.

Media Contact:

Jennie Bui-McCoy

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Schouest, Bamdas, Soshea & BenMaier PLLC

Related Links

https://sbsblaw.com

