SBSB Law Trial Lawyer Craig Stocker Selected to Texas Rising Stars

HOUSTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Houston attorney Craig Stocker of SBSB Law has been named to the Texas Rising Stars list of top young lawyers. Recognized for his work in civil litigation: defense, Mr. Stocker joins an exclusive list of the state's leading lawyers under the age of 40.

The annual Texas Rising Stars guide is compiled through peer nominations and attorney-led research conducted by Super Lawyers, a division of Thomson Reuters. Less than 2.5 percent of attorneys in the state of Texas are recognized each year.

"We are fortunate to have a team of sharp and dedicated attorneys at SBSB Law," said firm founder and managing partner John Schouest. "We are proud to know that honors such as Texas Rising Stars come from the validation of peers and colleagues in the legal community. We congratulate Craig on receiving this award multiple years."

A partner in SBSB Law's Houston office, Mr. Stocker's practice focuses on defending liability claims arising from the Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation Act, Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, Defense Base Act, Jones Act, and general maritime law. He also handles an active docket of first- and third-party auto liability claims.

He is a frequently published writer on topics including eminent domain, shale hydraulic fracturing waste management, and title standards. In addition, he has been a featured speaker before organizations such as the CEU Institute and Texas Property and Casualty Insurance Guaranty Association.

Mr. Stocker is a graduate of James Madison University and earned his J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center. He is an active member of the Houston Mariners Club, a nonprofit organization that is focused on furthering the knowledge of its members in areas including marine and offshore energy insurance, maritime compliance, and the risks of on and offshore drilling.

The complete listing of this year's Texas Rising Stars appears in the April issues of Texas Monthly and Super Lawyers magazine. For more information, visit https://www.superlawyers.com/.

Schouest, Bamdas, Soshea & BenMaier PLLC or SBSB Law is a group of experienced attorneys who have come together to form a law firm focused on client needs. The firm's goal is to be the go-to resource at every stage of the legal process, bringing deeper experience, deeper commitment and deeper insights to help solve the most complex issues. In consultation or in the courtroom, the firm will aggressively pursue a client's best interests. SBSB Law attorneys are just great people who also happen to be great lawyers. For more information about the firm and its team of attorneys, visit www.sbsblaw.com.

