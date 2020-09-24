SBT Alliance Launches Safe Space School Initiative

"Our Safe Space Initiative pulls together the industry's most cutting-edge IoT technologies to preform and implement critical safety measures to help schools prepare their spaces for students, staff, and visitors. This initiative arms schools with the ability to perform automated no-contact temperature checks, anonymous digital logging for future contact tracing needs, alarms for space occupancy limitations, and so much more. SBT Alliance has created an ecosystem of IoT-enabled devices and application partners to ensure schools take advantage and maximize local, state, and federal relief funds to protect school environments." – Tony Garcia, Chief Technology Officer, SBT Alliance

School districts across the country face a bevy of new challenges in preparing school environments to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Under the SBT Alliance Safe Space Initiative, school districts lead the charge with the latest technologies to confront some of the most critical operational challenges, including:

Entrance, exiting and re-entering protocols & data logging

Effective, privacy-focused contact tracing & risk mitigation strategies

Technology & IoT system management

With federal funds already available for school districts to take advantage of to prepare school environments, SBT Alliance's Safe Space Initiative also seeks to help schools navigate these choppy waters. Under the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Fund of the U.S. CARES Act, State Educational Agencies (SEAs) have been granted funds in all fifty states to provide Local Educational Agencies (LEAs) with emergency relief funds. These funds are specified to address the impact COVID-19 has had and continues to have on elementary and secondary schools across the nation. (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), Public Law 116-136). Additional preparedness funds are currently working their way through congress and SBT stands ready to assist school districts as these bills materialize.

To learn more about the SBT Alliance Safe Space Initiative and how your school district can take part, please visit us online at https://sbt-alliance.com/safe-space-solution-education or contact Kevin Martin, VP of Marketing, SBT Alliance.

About SBT Alliance: Smarter Building Technologies (SBT) Alliance is an IoT integration partner that guides small, medium, and Fortune 500 clients to a digital future that is built on the Internet of Things. SBT achieves this by engineering, deploying, and supporting the industry's latest IoT technologies to create intelligent spaces, and funds projects through our Smart Space as a Service (SSaaS) program. To learn more, visit us at https://sbt-alliance.com.

Kevin Martin

Smarter Building Technologies Alliance, Inc

1-800-832-2943 Ext. 704

[email protected]

SOURCE Smarter Building Technologies Alliance, Inc.

