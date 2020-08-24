SBT Alliance Launches Smart Space as a Service (SSaaS)

SBT's SSaaS program enables end-users to reap the many benefits of today's latest IoT technologies without requiring extensive capital requirements, as is commonplace with traditional capital-funded projects. Under the SSaaS program, building owners, and facility managers, unlock additional capital resources through significant energy efficiency savings and facility optimization.

"The launch of our Smart Space as a Service program is a game-changer for our end-user clients. No longer are they required to commit large sums of capital to fund a smart building project – quite the opposite. Through our SSaaS offering, end-user clients experience positive monthly cash flows allowing them to invest those dollars in other areas of their business, something that is so critical in today's business environment." – Rich Hanlon, COO, SBT Alliance

Key benefits of SBT's SSaaS program, include:

Full project funding, including all hardware, software, and labor

Dedicated S|HUB Tablet providing in-depth system insights & tech support

End-to-end project logistics, including, design, deployment, and support

Custom IoT application development add-ons and upgrades

SSaaS projects can range in size from $5,000 upwards of $5MM. To learn more about SBT Alliance's Smart Space as a Service program, please visit: SBT-Alliance.com/SSaaS

About SBT Alliance: Smarter Building Technologies (SBT) Alliance is an IoT integration partner that guides small, medium, and Fortune 500 clients to a digital future built on the Internet of Things. SBT achieves this by engineering, deploying, and supporting the industry's latest IoT technologies to create intelligent spaces, and funds projects through our Smart Space as a Service (SSaaS) program. To learn more, visit us at SBT-Alliance.com.

