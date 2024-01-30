SBT Industries Celebrates 35 Years as a Leader in Semiconductor Recruiting

PHOENIX, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SBT Industries is celebrating 35 successful years of pairing the best and brightest talent in the semiconductor industry with innovative companies that are changing the world.

Since its inception in December 1989, SBT Industries has cultivated relationships with talented professionals looking to expand their careers, matching them with leading semiconductor companies ranging from early-stage startups to the Fortune 500.

Celebrating 35 years of success in semiconductor recruiting
Justin Kinsey - President, SBT Industries

The company has developed deep expertise in recruiting for disciplines such as semiconductor circuit design, system architecture, embedded firmware and software development, semiconductor manufacturing, and equipment engineering.

SBT Industry's leaders, having been at the forefront of every evolution of semiconductor technology for three and a half decades, have expanded its recruiting capabilities to support organizations developing emerging technologies such as:

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)
  • RISC-V and open architectures
  • Chiplets
  • Photonics
  • Cryptography and hardware security
  • Network infrastructure and interconnectivity

"It's with immense pride and gratitude that we celebrate our 35th anniversary," remarked President, Justin Kinsey. "This milestone underscores our team's perseverance and commitment to an extraordinary industry and stands as a testament to the trust granted to us by candidates and clients. We've partnered with numerous individuals and leaders who have contributed to the advancement of life-changing technologies, and we're excited about the opportunities that lie ahead!"

To acknowledge the importance that relationships and partnerships have played in the growth of SBT Industries, the company launched a project called "How SBT Impacted Me", that highlights success stories from its diverse network of candidates and business partners. Videos of these success stories can be viewed on the company's website and social channels.

To learn more about SBT's recruiting and strategic talent advising services, and to view content from the company's 35th anniversary project, visit https://www.sbtindustries.com

