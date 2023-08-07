SBT Launches Its First FAST Channel, TV Zyn, With Amagi and AD Digital

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi , the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV (CTV), today announced that Sistema Brasileiro de Televisão (SBT), a leading TV network in Brazil, has partnered with Amagi and AD Digital to launch, distribute, and monetize its first FAST channel, TV Zyn, on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) platforms. The channel, which focuses on the teen demographic, was first launched on Samsung TV Plus in June, and it will be launched on other FAST platforms in the coming months.

SBT is a known brand in the media and entertainment (M&E) market, with great reach and popularity among Brazilian audiences. The group has established international reach through pay-TV distribution, and FAST comes as an opportunity for SBT to further expand distribution.

"SBT takes another important step in its digital transformation strategy with the launch of its first FAST channel," said SBT CTO Roberto Grosman. "The partnership with AD Digital and Amagi was fundamental for this movement."

Through an ongoing partnership with SBT, Amagi provided the technology backbone for the group's pay-TV distribution model. To kickstart its digital journey, SBT has chosen to deploy Amagi's key cloud solutions for channel creation, distribution, and monetization: Amagi CLOUDPORT and Amagi THUNDERSTORM. Amagi CONNECT will enable SBT channels — TV Zyn and SBT International — to connect with a plethora of platforms in the global CTV-led FAST universe and to boost viewership and ad revenue using its content. AD Digital joins the partnership as an accelerator on FAST channel initiatives.

"It's wonderful to see celebrated TV networks such as SBT taking their premium channels to the next level," said Amagi Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer Srinivasan KA. "We're eager to help them to build an engaged and loyal audience in the FAST universe using our best-in-class content distribution and monetization solutions."

"SBT is one of the most important communication groups in the Brazilian market; it is a company that has been constantly seeking innovation and going through transformations inside our digital ecosystem," added AD Digital Senior Vice President Daniela Souza. "We at AD Digital are very happy to be able to contribute to this new movement that has been having huge growth year after year in the North American and European markets and with this acceleration that we are now seeing in the Latin American market."

Amagi delivers linear channels in over 40 countries around the world, with the majority of clients from the American market. Amagi's customer list includes ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, Cinedigm, Cox Media Group, Crackle Plus, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, The Roku Channel, and numerous other global companies.

More information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions is available at www.amagi.com.

About SBT

On August 19, 1981, Sistema Brasileiro de Televisão (SBT) was inaugurated. Popularly known as the channel of the Brazilian family, SBT covers 199 million viewers and 67 million households. It currently has 114 broadcasters across the country, with 24 hours of diversified programming, with a share of 10% in Greater São Paulo and 9% in Brazil. The SBT complex has a total area of 230,000 m² with 74,000 m² of built area. It has eight studios, totaling an area of more than 4,400 m², and a scenographic city of 6,500 m². SBT is a consolidated success in auditorium programs, a reference in the production of children's content, with impartial and credible journalism, in addition to betting on digital, with exclusive content.

About AD Digital

AD Digital is focused on co-creating innovation, integration, and service delivery solutions within media ecosystems. The company seeks to unify strategy and technology to support its clients in a variety of initiatives, from solution integration to transformation consulting, providing each project with a unique approach, focused on the objectives and KPIs of each business. With over 28 years of experience, AD Digital has offices in São Paulo, New York, and Miami, and is ready to support companies throughout Latin America and the USA.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 700+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 2100 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Amagi/230807-Amagi-SBT.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Amagi/SBT_Amagi.jpg

Photo Caption: SBT has partnered with Amagi and AD Digital to launch, distribute, and monetize its first FAST channel.

Agency Contact:

Joseph Lesieutre

Wall Street Communications

Email: [email protected]

Amagi Contact:

Sanjay Kirimanjeshwar

Vice President - Corporate Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Yashaswini Kumar

Senior Manager - Marketing

Email: [email protected]

AD Digital Contact:

Bianca Cardoso

Marketing

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd.