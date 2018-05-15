SBTech Committed to Bringing Award-Winning Betting and Gaming Solutions to the US Market

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/691578/SBTech_Logo.jpg )



The group, recognized as a leading supplier of gaming and betting solutions in regulated gaming jurisdictions worldwide, now looks forward to bringing its already US configured award-winning solution to US consumers. In anticipation of a favorable decision, SBTech has made extensive preparations and investment into creating the infrastructure to support and to service clients subject to specific state regulations.

Ricard Carter, CEO of SBTech, commented: "The Supreme Court's decision is a historic day for the industry and we look forward to working closely with all stakeholders and helping shape an open and responsible environment for sports betting to flourish in the US, which addresses the needs of consumers, law enforcement, regulators, sports integrity, operators and technology providers."

On Monday the US Supreme Court opened the door to legal sports wagering in the country by declaring the federal ban on sports betting in the form of PASPA unconstitutional and in violation of the 10th Amendment guaranteeing states' rights.

In a statement outlining its decision, the Court said: "Congress can regulate sports gambling directly, but if it elects not to do so, each State is free to act on its own. Our job is to interpret the law Congress has enacted and decide whether it is consistent with the Constitution. PASPA is not."

The American Gaming Association, the US trade body of which SBTech is a member as part of its sports betting taskforce, said in a statement: "Today's decision is a victory for the millions of Americans who seek to bet on sports in a safe and regulated manner.

"The AGA stands ready to work with all stakeholders - states, tribes, sports leagues, and law enforcement - to create a new regulatory environment that capitalizes on this opportunity to engage fans and boost local economies."

About SBTech

SBTech is a global leader in omni-channel sports betting and gaming, with over 1,000 employees in eight locations worldwide. Since 2007, SBTech has developed the industry's most powerful online sports betting and casino platform, serving more than 50 licensees in over 20 regulated markets.

SBTech's clients include many of the world's premier betting and gaming operators, state lotteries, land-based casino and horse racing companies, and igaming start-ups. The group supplies superbly flexible betting and gaming solutions to clients looking for speed to market and exceptional configurability, supported by the best business intelligence and reporting capabilities.

The SBTech offering includes its Seamless Sportsbook, the Chameleon360 iGaming Platform, Managed Services, and retail and omni-channel solutions that provide players with constant access to sports and casino products across all touchpoints: online, mobile and retail.

Backed up by unrivalled expertise in trading and risk management, regulatory compliance, AML and KYC procedures, acquisition and CRM, SBTech's partners consistently achieve rapid growth, enhanced brand loyalty and peak profitability.

For more information, visit: www.sbtech.com

