SBTech Goes Live with Danish State Lottery's Latest Brand Youbet

The new site will target fresh sports betting demographics with dynamic, cutting-edge features and competitive pricing, and will also include a best-of-breed casino hub with over 1,000 gaming titles and live casino products from the world's best developers and live studios.

Youbet complements Danske Spil's current online sports betting and casino offerings with a new site powered by SBTech's full platform solution. To place Danske Spil's position within the context of Denmark's regulated gaming market, the group recorded gross gaming revenues of almost €660m (DKK4.9bn) in 2017, while Denmark state regulator Spillemyndigheden's latest figures show that industry-wide GGRs across sports, online and land-based casinos and gambling machines were €792m (DKK5.9bn) in 2017, with betting contributing the highest GGR of all the verticals at €308m (DKK2.3bn).

This latest launch in a regulated market is built around SBTech's powerful sportsbook engine, offering unparalleled event coverage and in-play betting, thousands of proprietary bet types and industry-best features such as Action Betting, Add2Bet and Pulse.

Youbet will also benefit from SBTech's Chameleon360 iGaming platform, providing it with advanced player management services, high-end analytics, strong anti-money laundering and responsible gambling features, robust regulatory reporting and streamlined payments.

Niels Erik Folmann, CEO of Danske Spil, explained the thinking behind the Danish lottery's new brand: "Danske Spil has executed a very strong strategy in terms of maintaining our market share since regulation in 2012, exceeding all market expectations. We are now taking the next step towards faster growth by adding a new brand to our portfolio, targeting players who de-mand a deep sports and casino offering.

"SBTech showed a profound understanding of our needs during the RFP process. The sports-book and casino platform looks good, as does the roadmap for new features, meeting our need for a partner that will drive the success of our new brand through cooperation and co-creation," Folmann added.

Richard Carter, CEO of SBTech, added: "I look forward to working closely with Danske Spil and to building the success of this exciting new brand. This partnership is another major milestone for SBTech as it establishes itself as the leading provider of fully managed platform solutions and services to state lotteries and major operators in regulated markets worldwide."

About SBTech

SBTech is a global leader in omni-channel sports betting and gaming, with over 1,000 employees in 11 locations worldwide. Since 2007, SBTech has developed the industry's most powerful online sports betting and casino platform, serving more than 50 licensees in over 20 regulated markets.

SBTech's clients include many of the world's premier betting and gaming operators, state lotteries, land-based casino and horse racing companies, and igaming start-ups. The group supplies superbly flexible betting and gaming solutions to clients looking for speed to market and exceptional configurability, supported by the best business intelligence and reporting capabilities.

The SBTech offering includes its Seamless Sportsbook, the Chameleon360 iGaming Platform, Managed Services, and retail and omni-channel solutions that provide players with constant access to sports and casino products across all touchpoints: online, mobile and retail.

Backed up by unrivalled expertise in trading and risk management, regulatory compliance, AML and KYC procedures, acquisition and CRM, SBTech's partners consistently achieve rapid growth, enhanced brand loyalty and peak profitability.

For more information, visit: www.sbtech.com

About Danske Spil

Founded in 1948, Danske Lotteri Spil is the state lottery of Denmark and since 1994, its Danske Licens Spil division has operated a full range of sports betting. The group launched its online betting, poker and casino portals when the country regulated its igaming market in 2012 and has been one of the leading operators in its home market ever since. The Danish government owns 80% of the organisation, while the Sports Confederation of Denmark and the Danish Gymnastics and Sports Associations own 10%. Danske Spil profits are shared between the state and a wide range of good causes.

For more information, visit: https://danskespil.dk/

