SBTech Opens Mobile-first Sportsbook MoPlay.co.uk on Full Platform Solution

SBTech was chosen by MoPlay for its market leading sportsbook, mobile first product innovations and API strategy which will enable MoPlay to build and deliver a differentiating front-end to their customers.

MoPlay will be positioned as a truly unique brand within the sector; one that aims to resonate strongly with a millennial audience and push the boundaries of what can be achieved in mobile gambling.

The brand is the first to be launched by the Addison Global group, based in Gibraltar. MoPlay is founded by a highly experienced management team, led by CEO Juergen Reutter.

Richard Carter, CEO of SBTech, commented:

"We are delighted to have partnered with Addison Global and look forward to helping this highly experienced and ambitious management team build a truly unique and original mobile only sports and gaming brand based off SBTech's next generation APIs."

Juergen Reutter, CEO of Addison Global Limited, added:

"We are delighted to partner with SBTech on this exciting new venture. As of today, MoPlay is open for business, but this is very much a soft launch for now. We are not attempting to break through the World Cup noise. Instead our marketing approach will focus on the new football season in August, to coincide with some significant sponsorship activity and the release of our MoPlay app. Meanwhile, we'll continue to work closely with SB Tech to bolster our product offering. Watch this space!"

