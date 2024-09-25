SBUX Investors Have Opportunity to Join Starbucks Corporation Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Starbucks Corporation ("Starbucks" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SBUX) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Starbucks announced its second quarter, 2024, results on May 1, 2024. The Company's results were below analyst expectations and its own projections, leading to a reduction in its full-year guidance for 2024. The Company blamed the shortfall on the "impact of a more cautious consumer" which "may persist longer, but much is within our control." Analysts commented that the "magnitude of the revision was unsettling."

