SBUX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Starbucks Corporation Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Starbucks Corporation ("Starbucks" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SBUX) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Starbucks securities between November 2, 2023, and April 30, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/SBUX.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants provided investors with material information concerning Starbucks' fiscal year revenue for 2023 and expected guidance for the fiscal year 2024; (2) Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in Starbucks' Reinvention and diversification of its global portfolio, which relies largely on both Rewards customers and more occasional consumers; (3) Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning related to Starbucks' Reinvention strategy, comprising: a roadmap and clear plan for success outside of the US, including opening new stores; positive same-store sales; and strong local innovation in foreign economies; and (4) Such statements, absent these material facts, caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Starbucks' securities at artificially inflated prices.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Starbucks you have until October 28, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

