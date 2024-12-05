SBVA Wins "VC of the Year" at Korea VC Awards 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SBVA(formerly SoftBank Ventures Asia) has been honored with the prestigious "VC of the Year" award at the 15th Korea Venture Capital Awards on December 4th, recognizing its exceptional investment performance and outstanding contributions to the venture ecosystem.

The Korea Venture Capital Awards, often referred to as the "Midas List" of the Korean venture market, is an annual event organized by the Korea Venture Investment Corporation (KVIC).

The awards celebrate institutions and individuals that have driven significant advancements in the venture ecosystem. The "VC of the Year" accolade is determined by evaluating key performance indicators, with a strong emphasis on realized returns over the past year.

With approximately $2 billion in assets under management, SBVA has invested in more than 300 startups globally across diverse sectors, including AI, energy, healthcare, fintech, and edtech. Its portfolio boasts some of Korea's most prominent unicorns, such as Karrot, Hyperconnect, Lunit, and Kream, underscoring its commitment to fostering innovation and scaling world-class ventures.

Beyond its investment achievements, SBVA has played a pivotal role in bridging Korea's IT and startup ecosystem with global markets. This year, it co-hosted a landmark event featuring OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, in partnership with the Ministry of SMEs and Startups. Additionally, SBVA hosted the 2024 SBVA Tokyo Forum in October, facilitating the market entry of eight portfolio companies into Japan.

"Amid challenging times for venture investments, SBVA has remained steadfast in building partnerships and continuously supporting innovative companies," said JP Lee, CEO of SBVA. "This award is a testament to our team's unwavering efforts, particularly following our spinoff. We are deeply honored by this recognition and remain committed to driving sustained growth in the global venture landscape."

Founded in 2000 as a venture capital subsidiary of the SoftBank Group, SBVA became an independent firm in 2023 after its acquisition by The EdgeOf, a Singapore-based investment firm co-founded by Taizo Son, JP Lee, and Atsushi Taira.

About SBVA

SBVA is a leading venture capital firm with a global reach, investing in early and growth-stage companies. With a strong focus on technology, healthcare, and AI. SBVA connects innovative startups with opportunities to expand and succeed in global markets.

