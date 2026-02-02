S&C Collaboration Delivers an Interoperable Control Solution that Expands Grid Modernization Options

S&C has expanded the control compatibility of its IntelliRupter® PulseCloser® Fault Interrupter to include the upcoming SEL-651RD Advanced Digital Control, broadening interoperability between two industry-leading solution providers

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at DTECH, S&C Electric Company, a leader in distribution grid resilience, announced a collaboration on the upcoming SEL-651RD Advanced Digital Control by Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL). The offer brings together the strengths of two proven technologies: the S&C IntelliRupter® PulseCloser® Fault Interrupter and the SEL-651R. Customers can now integrate these solutions with full interoperability via a standard fiber-optic interface that supports both retrofit deployments and future greenfield applications.

S&C has expanded the control compatibility of its IntelliRupter® PulseCloser® Fault Interrupter to include the upcoming SEL-651RD Advanced Digital Control, broadening interoperability between two industry-leading solution providers.

The combined solution uses the IntelliRupter's industry-leading PulseClosing Technology, which reduces fault-testing impact and uses 95% less energy than conventional reclosers. It also provides application flexibility, including greater segmentation, protection for overhead, underground, and hybrid circuits, and advanced restoration schemes. Alongside the upcoming SEL 651RD Advanced Digital Control's comprehensive protection, automation, and communications capabilities, these technologies give utilities a differentiated, future-ready architecture that enhances grid resilience and maximizes the long-term value of both new and existing IntelliRupter fault interrupter installations.

"Grid resilience starts with automation and protection solutions that utilities can deploy with confidence," said Joe Matamoros, Chief Product Officer, S&C Electric Company. "This S&C and SEL collaboration offers an interoperable approach for overhead interrupters. By combining the best of both PulseClosing technology and the 651-RD digital control from SEL, customers have a practical path forward for existing and new assets."

The SEL-651RD Advanced Digital Control features a first-of-its-kind, fiber-enabled architecture that uses IEC 61869 Sampled Values over fiber to deliver current and voltage measurements from the IntelliRupter fault interrupter's integrated sensors directly to an external control. Compared with traditional analog recloser cables, fiber-optic cables simplify installation, improve measurement accuracy, and offer greater environmental robustness.

When combined with IntelliRupter's unique PulseClosing Technology and highly accurate sensing, this fiber-enabled architecture improves system reliability and resilience while reducing installation complexity and total lifecycle cost. The streamlined fiber cabling also reduces crew exposure to high voltages with existing analog wiring. For utilities already standardized on SEL, this solution enables seamless integration of IntelliRupter PulseClosing Technology into their existing SEL protection, automation, and communications ecosystem—delivering 95% lower fault-test energy, reducing system stress, and supporting consistent SEL workflows from the substation to the end of the feeder.

Developed in response to the demand for interoperable solutions, the SEL-651RD Advanced Digital Control will be offered as an additional control option for IntelliRupter fault interrupters. For existing IntelliRupter installations, the SEL-651RD adds protection, automation, and communications—providing a flexible path to modernize feeder protection without replacing proven field assets. S&C will continue to support and offer other control options, giving customers flexibility to choose the solution that best aligns with their system standards and operational preferences.

"Utilities are looking for modernization options that leverage existing assets, enhance protection and control flexibility, and increase long-term value," said Bill Glennon, Director of Distribution Solutions, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories. "Through our collaboration with S&C, the SEL-651RD Advanced Digital Control was developed to support an interoperable, standards-based approach that integrates advanced protection, automation, and communications with new and existing IntelliRupter installations."

SEL-651RD Advanced Digital Control is expected to be available for retrofit applications in Q4 2026, with additional deployment options planned for 2027.

About S&C Electric Company

For over a century, S&C Electric Company has redefined safe and reliable electricity distribution. Building on its legacy of caring for team members, excellent customer service, and technology leadership, the company continues to deliver innovative solutions for a safer, more reliable, and resilient electrical grid. With a vision for an outage-free, sustainable energy future, S&C's diverse, global workforce focuses on safety, quality, and empowering the transformation of the grid. Learn more at www.sandc.com.

Media Contact: Laura Patrick, S&C Electric Company

585.953.0111, [email protected]

SOURCE S&C Electric Company