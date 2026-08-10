S&C Electric Company and Argonne National Laboratory Expand Research to Turn Scientific Discovery into Grid Solutions

Research framework helps move promising grid technologies from the lab to the grid—combining Argonne's scientific research with S&C's distribution-grid expertise

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&C Electric Company and the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory have expanded their collaboration through a new umbrella Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) to advance technologies that support a more resilient, reliable, and modern electric grid.

S&C Electric Company and the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory have expanded their collaboration through a new umbrella Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) to advance technologies that support a more resilient, reliable, and modern electric grid.

The agreement establishes a framework for joint research and development across strategic areas, including grid modernization, grid resilience, power reliability, electrification, and emerging grid technologies. By combining Argonne's world-class scientific capabilities with S&C's deep expertise in designing and manufacturing technologies for the distribution grid, the collaboration aims to accelerate the development of solutions that address some of the most pressing challenges facing the electric power industry.

"The electric grid needs to evolve to accommodate the growing and shifting demands, which are exacerbated by external factors that have changed since the grid's original design. Solving these new challenges will require new technologies and new ways of working together," said Ernst Scholtz, Chief Technology Officer at S&C Electric Company. "By combining Argonne's research capabilities with S&C's grid expertise, we're creating a pathway to move promising innovations from the laboratory into technologies that can help utilities improve reliability, strengthen resilience, and meet the growing demands placed on the grid."

As electricity demand grows, infrastructure ages, and extreme weather events place greater stress on the grid, innovation increasingly depends on collaboration. The expanded partnership creates a pathway for scientific discoveries to move more quickly from research to real-world applications, helping power operators strengthen resilience, improve reliability, and prepare for the evolving needs of the energy system.

"Meeting the demands of a rapidly evolving electric grid will require close collaboration between industry and the national laboratories," said Monica Neukomm, Director of the Electric Grid Program at Argonne National Laboratory. "This expanded partnership with S&C creates a platform for advancing technologies that improve grid reliability, resilience, and performance while helping accelerate the deployment of innovative solutions needed to support the nation's growing energy needs."

The new agreement builds on a history of successful collaboration between Argonne and S&C. One example is their ongoing work to co-develop advanced ceramic-polymer insulation materials for medium- and high-voltage grid equipment through the Department of Energy's Transformer Resilience and Advanced Composite (TRAC) program.

Leveraging Argonne's expertise in materials design, processing, characterization, and testing, the teams are exploring advanced material systems that can withstand higher temperatures and electrical stress while supporting longer equipment lifetimes and improved grid performance. If successful, the research could inform future insulation systems across a range of S&C distribution-grid technologies, helping improve equipment durability and reliability under increasingly demanding operating conditions.

Projects such as ceramic-polymer insulation demonstrate how the partnership combines Argonne's scientific capabilities with S&C's grid technology expertise to address critical challenges facing the modern electric power system. The umbrella CRADA provides a framework to broaden these efforts into additional areas of mutual interest and accelerate the development of technologies that strengthen grid reliability, support growing electricity demand, and enhance U.S. energy security.

About S&C Electric Company

For over a century, S&C Electric Company has redefined safe and reliable electricity distribution. Building on its legacy of caring for team members, excellent customer service, and technology leadership, the company continues to deliver innovative solutions for a safer, more reliable, and resilient electrical grid. With a vision for an outage-free, sustainable energy future, S&C's global workforce focuses on safety, quality, and empowering the transformation of the grid. Learn more at www.sandc.com.

About Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne National Laboratory seeks solutions to pressing national problems in science and technology by conducting leading-edge basic and applied research in virtually every scientific discipline. Argonne is managed by UChicago Argonne, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science.

Media Contact: Laura Patrick, S&C Electric Company

585.953.0111, [email protected]

SOURCE S&C Electric Company