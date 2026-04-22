S&C Releases 2025 Sustainability Report on Earth Day

"Powered by People, Engineered for the Future" reflects measurable progress in safety, environmental performance, and manufacturing workforce investment

CHICAGO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&C Electric Company, a leading innovator of resilient grid technology, today published its 2025 Sustainability Report. Across the organization, S&C improved employee safety and reduced its environmental footprint while investing in product quality, reliability, and lifecycle sustainability.

S&C 2025 Sustainability Report

"The work we do matters. Designing and supporting resilient infrastructure keeps power flowing to homes, hospitals, businesses, and communities," said Anders Sjoelin, President and CEO of S&C Electric Company. "We are proud of keeping our grid, our communities, and our company resilient and reliable. By leading with safety and quality and by investing in our team members, we can continue to empower people to transform the grid."

Key 2025 highlights:

Reduced global safety incidents by 15% and lowered DART rate by nearly 20%

Diverted 96.7% of global operational waste from landfills

Reduced water use by two million gallons across operations

Completed nearly 46,000 hours of team member training globally

S&C also continued to invest in building long-term careers in manufacturing and across the organization. In 2025, team members received reimbursements totaling more than $550,000 for external education and workforce development. Through these investments, the company is strengthening career pathways, developing technical expertise, and preparing the next generation of manufacturing and engineering talent.

Read the 2025 S&C Sustainability Report here

About S&C Electric Company

For over a century, S&C Electric Company has redefined safe and reliable electricity distribution. Building on its legacy of caring for team members, excellent customer service, and technology leadership, the company continues to deliver innovative solutions for a safer, more reliable, and resilient electrical grid. With a vision for an outage-free, sustainable energy future, S&C's global workforce focuses on safety, quality, and empowering the transformation of the grid. Learn more at www.sandc.com.

Media Contact: Laura Patrick, S&C Electric Company

585.953.0111, [email protected]

SOURCE S&C Electric Company