S&C Electric Company Announces New Canadian Business President

Canadian President Angelo Gravina Announces Retirement; Anders Hultberg Named Successor

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&C Electric Company, a leading grid innovator improving power reliability and delivery worldwide, today announced Anders Hultberg as its new president of S&C Electric Canada Ltd. Hultberg will assume his new role as the existing president, Angelo Gravina, transitions into retirement.

Hultberg's vast industry experience includes developing and executing strategies and aligning complex operations to achieve sustainable business growth. Before joining S&C, Hultberg was the senior vice president and managing director of the high-voltage business for North America at Hitachi Energy (formerly ABB Power Grids). Hultberg's 27-year career with ABB provided him with a variety of operational experience in production, operation, marketing, sales and R&D. He also held numerous ABB leadership roles across the world, including the past nine years in Canada.

"S&C has an incredible reputation for innovation and manufacturing excellence. I am excited to join a company with such a strong values-based culture and customer focus," said Hultberg. "I look forward to working with the Canadian team as we support critical industries and help utility customers modernize the electrical grid."

"We're thrilled to have Anders join our team. The combination of industry knowledge, operational experience, and leadership values he brings to the role will be vital in leading S&C's Canadian business," said Anders Sjoelin, president and CEO of S&C Electric Company. "Anders' vast industry experience and strategic mindset will help our customers navigate the energy transition and create the grid of the future."

Established in 1953, S&C Electric Canada Ltd. employs more than 500 team members in the Toronto area and supports critical industries and North American utility customers. S&C Electric Canada Ltd. is the largest location for S&C Electric Company outside of the United States, with key manufacturing operations that include S&C's Alduti-Rupter® Switches, Omni-Rupter® Switches, Custom Metal Enclosed Switchgear, and Scada-Mate® Switching Systems. To learn more about S&C and how its extensive product offerings help improve power reliability and resiliency worldwide, visit sandc.com.

