S&C Electric Company Increases Minimum Wage for U.S. Production Team Members; Now 20 Percent Above Chicago Minimum

CHICAGO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&C Electric Company, Chicago's second-largest manufacturer and a leading technology grid innovator improving power reliability and delivery worldwide, announced this week it is increasing the minimum hourly wage for U.S.-based employees to $18 per hour.

In addition to the new base hourly rate, S&C team members will have the opportunity to make up to $20 an hour within two years of working at the company by pursuing workplace-development training to further accelerate their careers. This pay-rate increase applies to all existing and future U.S.-based employees, benefiting more than 2,000 employees and their families.

"As a 100% employee-owned corporation in the U.S., caring for our team members has always been at the core of our culture. Whether it be through providing competitive hourly rates or on-the-job education and career-development opportunities, we have always chosen to invest in our people," said Anders Sjoelin, S&C's President and CEO. "While competition for talent is fierce, our commitment to growing meaningful careers for all our team members has set us apart as an employer for over 100 years. It's truly an exciting time to be a manufacturer in the U.S."

For more than 100 years, S&C has focused on engaging, motivating, and rewarding employees while fostering an inclusive environment for its 3,500 global team members.

"We have always prided ourselves on offering above the local minimum wage to hourly employees, while also creating a workplace that encourages growth and development across all positions within the company. This is among the many reasons our hourly workforce has an average tenure of 10 years at S&C," said Aurelie Richard, S&C's Chief Human Development and Strategy Officer. "These individuals are the essential workers that enabled us to keep our doors open to meet our customers' needs throughout the pandemic. As the world continues to recover, we remain incredibly proud of the equitable and inclusive workplace we have cultivated and our ongoing commitment to invest in our people."

This commitment to culture continues to be recognized with S&C recently being named to the Top Workplaces USA 2021 and Top Workplaces USA Manufacturing 2021 lists as well as the 15th-best place to work among large employers in Chicago.

For additional information on career opportunities at S&C, visit sandc.com/careers.

About S&C Electric Company

S&C Electric Company, with global headquarters in Chicago, is applying its heritage of innovation to address challenges facing the world's power grids and is thus shaping the future of reliable electricity delivery. The mission of employee-owned S&C Electric Company is to continually develop new solutions for electricity delivery, fostering the improved efficiency and reliability required for the intelligent grid. Dedicated to achieving this mission with a people-first mentality, S&C Electric Company cultivates an inclusive workplace abundant with career growth opportunities to support our team members as they help transform the grid. Additional information about S&C is available at www.sandc.com.

SOURCE S&C Electric Company

