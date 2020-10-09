SC Investment Firm Earns Place in Top 300 Registered Investment Advisors by Financial Times

Verity Investment Partners earns distinction of Top 300 Registered Investment Advisory Firms by Financial Times. Tweet this

Founded 18 years ago in Beaufort, SC by Paula and Will Verity, the employee-owned firm has since grown to over a half-billion dollars in assets under management and added offices in Edwards, CO and San Antonio, TX. Fueling the growth of VIP is their unique dividend growth investment solution that is designed to deliver targeted levels of annual income and income growth, while keeping principal invested to grow long-term. This approach enables clients to increase their financial freedom by replacing earned income with a growing stream of investment income..

"Receiving the FT300 designation from the Financial Times is an honor and a result of staying true to our vision as a company," said Will Verity, President. "From the beginning, Paula and I were determined to have a lasting impact on the lives of our clients and their families. By applying a holistic approach to investing that encompasses financial planning and investment management, we seek to build trust and security for the long term. This Financial Times distinction reinforces that we are on track with our mission."



About Verity Investment Partners:

Verity Investment Partners is a Registered Investment Advisory firm based in Beaufort, SC Carolina, with offices in Edwards, CO and San Antonio, TX. VIP advisors apply a holistic approach to investment management that encompasses financial planning, investment strategy, and ongoing portfolio management. The firm specializes in structuring dividend growth investment solutions designed to deliver targeted levels of annual income and income growth while keeping principal invested to grow long-term.

The company was founded in 2002 by Paula and Will Verity and has grown to include 10 team members with $565 million in assets under management as of December 31, 2019. Verity is one of the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisors. To learn more, visit https://verityvip.com/



