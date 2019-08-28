SC Johnson Chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson Asks Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter for Evidence of "Grand Statements" and to Stop Referencing Iconic Tagline

RACINE, Wis., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson, sent an additional letter today to Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter in which Johnson requests Hunter provide evidence of his claim that Johnson & Johnson has made "grand statements" about being "a family company," and to stop referencing SC Johnson's tagline in connection with Johnson & Johnson. In a statement yesterday, Hunter's spokesperson referred to Johnson & Johnson as a family company.

A copy of today's letter can be found here.

The 133 year-old company is a separate, privately-held company and has never had any family or business connection with Johnson & Johnson. Fisk Johnson also issued a letter yesterday to Attorney General Hunter demanding a retraction.

