SC Johnson Earns 15th Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index

RACINE, Wis., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SC Johnson today announced it has earned a perfect score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign's 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) survey and report. This honor marks the 15th time the company has earned a perfect score and its 18th year of recognition on the workplace equality list. The CEI is the nation's leading benchmarking tool and report on corporate policies and practices pertinent to the LGBTQ community.

"Equality, inclusion and respect are at the heart of our core values, so to be recognized with a perfect score from the Human Rights Campaign is an honor," said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. "We are proud of making our company an internationally recognized great place to work."

Companies achieving a CEI rating of 100 percent are given the distinction of "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality." For companies to be recognized and rated highly by the Human Rights Campaign, they must have established sexual orientation and gender identity non-discrimination protections for employees, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. To learn more about SC Johnson's inclusion and diversity initiatives, please visit the SC Johnson website.

For more information on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

About SC Johnson

SC Johnson is a family company dedicated to innovative, high-quality products, excellence in the workplace and a long-term commitment to the environment and the communities in which it operates. Based in the USA, the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household cleaning products and products for home storage, air care, pest control and shoe care, as well as professional products. It markets such well-known brands as GLADE®, KIWI®, OFF!®, PLEDGE®, RAID®, SCRUBBING BUBBLES®, SHOUT®, WINDEX® and ZIPLOC® in the U.S. and beyond, with brands marketed outside the U.S. including AUTAN®, BAYGON®, BRISE®, KABIKILLER®, KLEAR®, MR MUSCLE® and RIDSECT®. The 134-year-old company, which generates $10 billion in sales, employs approximately 13,000 people globally and sells products in virtually every country around the world. www.scjohnson.com

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve LGBTQ equality. By inspiring and engaging all Americans, HRC strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ citizens and realize a nation that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all.

SOURCE SC Johnson

Related Links

http://www.scjohnson.com

