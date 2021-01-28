SC Johnson Earns Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index

RACINE, Wis., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SC Johnson today announced it has received a perfect score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) survey and report. This is the 16th time the company has earned top marks and its 19th year of recognition on the workplace equality list. The CEI is the leading benchmarking tool and report on corporate policies and practices pertinent to the LGBTQ community.

"Equality, inclusion and respect are fundamental to our company values and help foster a culture where SC Johnson people have the opportunity to succeed," said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. "It is an honor that for the 16th year the Human Rights Campaign has recognized the efforts of SC Johnson people to make our company a great place to work."

Companies achieving a CEI rating of 100% are given the distinction of "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality." For companies to be recognized and rated highly by the Human Rights Campaign, they must have non-discrimination policies across business entities, offer equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families, support an inclusive culture and prioritize corporate social responsibility.

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do – but the best business decision."

