SC Johnson Earns Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

"Creating a workplace culture that is rooted in equality, inclusion and respect is foundational to who we are as a family company," said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. "It is an honor to once again be recognized on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index and we are committed to working to empower SC Johnson people and provide opportunities to help them succeed."

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how more than one thousand U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 56% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces around the world.

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere."

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

To learn more about SC Johnson's inclusion and diversity initiatives, please visit the SC Johnson website. For more information on the Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit http://www.hrc.org/cei.

