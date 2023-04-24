SC Labs Expands into Arizona with the Acquisition of C4 Laboratories

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SC Labs , the leading cannabis and hemp testing company in the U.S., announced it acquired C4 Laboratories, based in Scottsdale, Arizona. SC Labs is now licensed and accredited in five states: California, Colorado, Michigan, Oregon and Arizona.

C4 Laboratories is one of the first – and leading – Arizona cannabis labs offering advanced testing capabilities to ensure quality and accurate testing. With a commitment to science-driven consumer safety, operational excellence, and providing brands with a seamless testing and data management process, C4 Labs will help drive opportunity with existing SC Labs customers looking for exceptional quality and broader geographic reach.

"We're thrilled to welcome the C4 team to the SC Labs family," said Jeff Journey, CEO of SC Labs. "C4 has a demonstrated track record of scientific expertise and business acumen that fits perfectly within our values shared across locations. With this acquisition, we can continue to expand best-in-market cannabis testing services and the opportunity to service multi-state growers and manufacturers. It is truly an exciting time for growth, and we know that the C4 team will be an invaluable addition to our team, culture and operations."

Combined U.S. medical and recreational cannabis sales are estimated to be upwards of $52.6 billion by 2026. In regulated cannabis markets, products for sale are required to undergo a series of tests by a state-approved lab to help ensure products are contaminant free and accurately labeled for consumers. However, despite regulations, many operators have recently faced rampant allegations of testing fraud across the country, which makes it more critical than ever for consumers to be confident that their products have been tested by science-first labs. In addition to the C4 acquisition, SC Labs also recently announced a new safety and ethics program in collaboration with ACT Laboratories, Trustintesting.org , to further ensure that what is on the label is in the package.

"As a part of SC Labs, we have an exciting opportunity to become the largest cannabis testing platform in the US," said Ryan Treacy, CEO and Founder of C4 Labs. "Our combined leverage of top scientists with specialized cannabis testing knowledge and a leadership team of industry experts will allow us to do everything from harmonizing R&D efforts to improving the data experience to pushing for positive regulatory change. The potential of what we can do together is limitless."

All C4 Lab employees will join the SC Labs team.

In addition to Arizona, SC Labs currently has cannabis testing labs in California (Los Angeles and Santa Cruz), Michigan, Oregon, as well as separate hemp and cannabis labs in Colorado.

About SC Labs

With more than 12 years of experience helping companies deliver safe products to the emerging marketplace, SC Labs is focused on establishing new testing standards and methodologies designed for speed, efficiency, and safety. SC Labs helps its clients navigate complex regulatory requirements while providing them unmatched scientific expertise and state-of-the-art resources. SC Labs also specializes in mitigating risk through its state-of-the-art compliance software, Chorus, to ensure cannabis businesses are up to date and compliant with the changing regulatory landscape. SC Labs is licensed and accredited in California, Colorado, Michigan, Oregon and Arizona with a growth strategy designed to serve quality cannabis and hemp brands across the nation and around the world. To learn more, visit SCLabs.com .

