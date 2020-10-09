S.C. Swiderski Completes Westwood Estates

Westwood Estates is an exclusive community offering spacious, luxury two and three bedroom apartment homes set on a hillside with picturesque views of Wausau. Construction Manager, Tom Woller, said the company is having a productive year completing the 80 unit site at Westwood Estates and opening apartment buildings in Kronenwetter, Plover and Marshfield. The company also broke ground on the second phases of apartment projects in Marshfield, Weston and Waupaca this summer. "It has been an outstanding year for our company. We have a strong project management team and with the efforts of several great subcontractors and suppliers, we have increased our production," said Tom Woller. He also noted that the company expanded their design team and has developed new apartment prototypes that they are excited to introduce in their 2021 construction schedule.

"With the expansion of our design capabilities, we are able to deliver apartments that meet the demand in the area; we are building housing that is needed within the community," explained Jacqui McElroy, Business Development Manager. This allows the company to succeed in small communities as well as larger markets and surpass industry averages for occupancy.

In 2021, the company plans to open new apartment buildings throughout the year and will break ground on multiple new sites.

ABOUT S.C. SWIDERSKI, LLC: S.C. Swiderski, LLC is a private company headquartered in Mosinee, Wisconsin and an industry leader in multi-family housing construction. They design and build apartments for their real estate portfolio which are managed by their property management team. The real estate, construction and property management divisions work closely together to provide quality housing and service to their tenants. S.C. Swiderski apartments are proud to be certified as Made In Wisconsin®

Contact: Jacqui Miller, 715-693-7823, [email protected]

SOURCE S.C. Swiderski, LLC

