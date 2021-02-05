S.C. Swiderski Construction Announces New Managers

MOSINEE, Wis., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S.C. Swiderski Construction, LLC has added leaders in two key roles.

Bert Marvin has joined the construction department as a Site Superintendent. He has over 27 years of construction experience and holds an associate degree in Residential Design. Marvin is currently managing construction at SCS Marshfield which is a 160 unit multi-family project.

Matt Behnke has been named Field Manager for S.C. Swiderski Construction. Behnke was previously a Union Carpenter and business owner; he has over 22 years of construction experience. He manages the framing crew which work on SC Swiderski projects.

"I am pleased to have Bert and Matt as part of the team. The company has over a half a billion dollars of projects in development. Bert and Matt have the experience and leadership we need as we grow to continue to implement efficiencies and improvements," said S.C Swiderski Construction Manager Tom Woller.

S.C. Swiderski Construction is the exclusive designer and builder for S.C. Swiderski. SC Swiderski Construction is scheduled for a record year in 2021 with 7 new multi-family projects going into production. The completed projects will expand the footprint of the company's real estate portfolio throughout Wisconsin.

About S.C. Swiderski, LLC: S.C. Swiderski, LLC is a real estate, construction, and property management company specializing in multi-family projects. The Real Estate Division manages the company's real estate portfolio handling acquisitions, sales, project design, planning, and development. The Construction Division oversees building design, project budgets and scheduling, contract procurement, project management, and construction management. The Property Management Division provides professional leasing, management, grounds keeping, and maintenance for the real estate portfolio. All areas of the company work together to proudly deliver quality housing with great service known as the SCS Difference.

