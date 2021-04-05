S.C. Swiderski Promotes Jacqui McElroy

Jacqui joined the company in 2016 as Marketing Manager and had progressively increased her responsibilities to include real estate and development. She was promoted to Business Development Manager in 2019. "Jacqui has been a key part of our success with her endless drive for process improvements and vision for the future of the company," said Nathanael Popp, COO of S.C. Swiderski. "I look forward to reaching new levels of success with her increased involvement in company planning," he explained.

The company achieved significant growth over the last couple of years including the addition a full-service real estate brokerage, expanding design capabilities and adding single family home construction while increasing production of apartments for their portfolio. "I have the honor of working with a talented and dedicated team at S.C. Swiderski and am excited to be part of the company's continued growth," commented Ms. McElroy.

Jacqui earned a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from St. Cloud State University. Prior to her tenure at S.C. Swiderski, Jacqui was a Realtor in the Twin Cities for fifteen years. She was recognized nationally as Realtor Magazine's Top 30 under 30 and was inducted to the RE/MAX Hall of Fame. She served on the board of directors for several non-profit organizations in the Twin Cities before relocating to Central Wisconsin. She was a licensed Realtor in Minnesota for 16 years and is now licensed in Wisconsin since 2020.

About S.C. Swiderski, LLC: S.C. Swiderski, LLC is a real estate, construction, and property management company specializing in residential projects. The Real Estate Division manages the company's real estate portfolio handling acquisitions, sales, project design, planning, and development as well as operating a full-service real estate brokerage. The Construction Division oversees building design, project budgets and scheduling, contract procurement, project management, and construction management. The Property Management Division provides professional leasing, management, grounds keeping, and maintenance for the real estate portfolio. All areas of the company work together to proudly deliver quality housing with great service known as the SCS Difference.

