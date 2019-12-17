SC Water Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Keystone Clearwater Solutions

As part of the acquisition from American Water Works Company, Inc., Keystone has formed a strategic partnership with Hydro Recovery LP (Hydro), a water treatment, recycling and transportation company. Management of Keystone and Hydro has been combined, led by CEO Tom Stabley, President and COO Dan Dalton, and CFO Curt Walker.

"The acquisition of Keystone and the corresponding strategic partnership uniquely creates an industry-leading portfolio of water-related and environmental solution services for natural gas and oil companies," said Lance T. Shaner, Chairman of SC Water. "We're excited to once again be part of Keystone Clearwater Solutions and look forward to integrating our services with Hydro to deliver first-rate, one-stop solutions to customers across the Appalachian Basin."

"The combined companies' operational strengths and abilities to provide specialized services for our customers creates an exciting, significant and long-term growth opportunity," said Tom Stabley, CEO of Keystone Clearwater Solutions and Hydro Recovery. "This integrated partnership expands our deep capabilities of delivering tailored water solutions that our customers have come to expect from both companies."

Mr. Stabley and Mr. Dalton are leading a focused integration team made up of representatives from both Keystone and Hydro.

"This strategic partnership and broadened platform of services will help our customers effectively manage complex, challenging and evolving business demands that require tailored solutions," said Dan Dalton, President and COO of Keystone Clearwater Solutions and Hydro Recovery. "Drawing on our collective and proven operational capabilities, we're thrilled and excited to continue providing enhanced, industry-leading services to our customers as their needs evolve."

For more information about the combined companies, visit www.keystoneclear.com.

SOURCE SC Water, LLC

