SCA Appoints New General Counsel

STOCKHOLM, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SCA has appointed Katarina Nilsson new Senior Vice President Legal Affairs and General Counsel. She will be a member of SCA's Executive Management Team. She succeeds Jan Svedjebrant, who will retire.

Katarina Nilsson presently holds a position at Norsk Hydro ASA as Senior Vice President Health Safety Environment. She has held leading positions in Sapa AS and at Advokatfirman Vinge, some of them in Asia.

Katarina Nilsson will take on her new position as of January 1, 2020.

The core of SCA's business is the forest, Europe's largest private forest holding. Around this unique resource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others' forests. We offer paper for packaging and print, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions. 2018 the forest products company SCA had approximately 4,000 employees and sales amounted to approximately SEK 18.8bn (EUR 1.8 bn). SCA was founded in 1929 and has its headquarters in Sundsvall, Sweden. For more information, visit www.sca.com

