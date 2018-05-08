SCA Establishes an MTN Programme and Publishes Prospectus

The MTN programme is a framework that enables SCA to issue notes in either EUR or SEK with a minimum tenor of one year within a SEK 8bn framework amount. The prospectus for the MTN programme has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) and is now available on SCA's website www.sca.com.

Svenska Handelsbanken is the arranger of the MTN programme while Danske Bank, Skandinaviska Enskilda banken, Svenska Handelsbanken and Swedbank have been appointed as dealers. Vinge has acted as legal adviser to SCA in the establishment of the MTN programme.

The core of SCA's business is the forest, 2.6 million hectares in northern Sweden. Around this unique resource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others' forests

We offer paper for packaging and print, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions.

2017 the forest products company SCA had approximately 4,000 employees and sales amounted to approximately SEK 16.7 bn (EUR 1,6 bn). SCA was founded in 1929 and has its headquarters in Sundsvall, Sweden. More information at www.sca.com.

