SCA Increases Prices on Publication Paper

SCA increases prices on coated publication paper, CMR , and improved uncoated publication paper by 40 Euro per tonne.
"We see a substantially stronger demand for publication paper," says Ulf Edman Vice President Sales and Marketing Publication Paper.
The new prices are valid for all deliveries from July 1 this year.
The core of SCA's business is the forest, 2.6 million hectares in northern Sweden. Around this unique resource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others' forests.
We offer paper for packaging and print, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions.
In 2017, the forest products company, SCA, had approximately 4,000 employees and sales amounted to approximately SEK 16.7 bn (EUR 1,6 bn). SCA was founded in 1929 and has its headquarters in Sundsvall, Sweden. More information at www.sca.com.
For further information, please contact::
Björn Lyngfelt,
Vice President Group Communication,
+46-60-19-34-98
Ulf Edman,
Vice President Sales and Marketing Publication Paper,
+46-60-19-77-76
